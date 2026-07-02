World Cup - Final Stage Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Portugal and Croatia will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 00:00.

Gemini

Portugal vs Croatia is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The match can also be streamed through the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Portugal and Croatia meet at Toronto Stadium in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with a place in the last 16 on the line for both European nations.

Roberto Martinez's Portugal navigated Group K without a defeat, finishing second on five points after a 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan and a goalless draw with Colombia. Defensively, they have been impressive, conceding just once across their three group games.

Croatia arrive in Toronto having recovered from a difficult start. Zlatko Dalic's side lost 4-2 to England in their opening fixture but responded with back-to-back wins against Panama and Ghana to advance from Group L in second place.

The fixture carries a notable subplot. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored all 10 of his World Cup goals in the group stage, faces another opportunity to break his knockout-round duck. Martinez has publicly defended his captain, insisting that age is not a factor and that Ronaldo remains above outside scrutiny. Critics, including former players, have been less convinced.

For Croatia, Luka Modric partners Mateo Kovacic in a midfield that will look to control tempo and frustrate a Portuguese attack capable of shifting through several gears. Josko Gvardiol is expected to anchor the defensive line and drive forward when space allows.

Portugal's projected XI features Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves alongside Vitinha in midfield, with Joao Felix and Pedro Neto supporting Ronaldo in attack. Both squads are reported to be free of injuries and suspensions heading into the game.

For details on how to watch Portugal vs Croatia live, including TV channel and live stream options, see below.

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Martinez has no injuries or suspensions to contend with for Portugal. His projected XI lines up as follows: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the confirmed lineup changes.

Zlatko Dalic also has a full squad available for Croatia, with no absences reported. His projected XI reads: Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Marin Pongracic, Josko Gvardiol; Petar Sucic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic. Dalic is expected to confirm his selection closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Portugal have won two and drawn two of their last five matches, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Colombia on June 27, a result that confirmed their progression from Group K. The standout performance came against Uzbekistan on June 23, a 5-0 win that was their most emphatic display of the tournament. Across the five matches, Portugal have scored 10 goals and conceded four, though their attacking output has varied considerably from game to game.

Croatia have won three of their last five, losing two. Their most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Ghana on June 27. They also beat Panama 1-0 in their second group fixture. The significant setback came in their World Cup opener, a 4-2 defeat to England on June 17, a result that placed them under early pressure before they steadied themselves.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a UEFA Nations League A draw played in Croatia on November 18, 2024. Before that, Portugal won 2-1 at home in the reverse Nations League fixture in September 2024. Across the last five meetings, Portugal hold the stronger record with three wins to Croatia's one, and one draw, outscoring their opponents across those matches by a clear margin.

Standings

Portugal finished second in Group K, while Croatia claimed second place in Group L to advance to the Round of 32.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: