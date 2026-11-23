How to watch Portsmouth vs West Ham United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 17 24 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Fratton Park

Portsmouth host West Ham United at Fratton Park in the Championship, with two mid-table sides looking for a push up the standings.

John Mousinho's side arrive with the better recent record. Pompey have lost only once in their last five league games, and they drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers in their latest outing.

That run includes a 3-1 win over Swansea City and a 2-1 victory over Millwall. Pompey are also hard to beat at home, having shared a 0-0 draw with Burnley.

Scott Parker's West Ham have found wins harder to come by. They drew 1-1 with Preston North End in their most recent game, and they have taken no victories from their last five in the league.

The Hammers have been involved in some wild scorelines, including a 3-3 draw at Cardiff City and a 2-3 defeat at Southampton. Parker will want to see a more controlled performance on the south coast.

The sides also met in the Carabao Cup in August, when West Ham won 3-1 at home. Portsmouth will hope to turn that around on their own pitch.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads