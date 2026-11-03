How to watch Portsmouth vs Swansea City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 14 3 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Fratton Park

Portsmouth host Swansea City at Fratton Park in the Championship, with John Mousinho's side looking to build on a solid recent run of results against a Swansea team sitting near the top of the table.

Pompey have found some consistency in recent weeks, picking up wins over Norwich City and Millwall while also testing themselves against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the cup. They go into this fixture sitting 11th in the Championship standings.

Swansea arrive in Portsmouth in strong form overall, though their last outing against Queens Park Rangers was a sobering 5-0 defeat. Vitor Matos will want a response from his players as they look to protect second place in the table.

The two sides have met four times in recent seasons, with results swinging back and forth. Swansea claimed a 1-2 win at Fratton Park earlier this year, while Portsmouth recorded a commanding 4-0 victory at the same venue in January 2025.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table context. Portsmouth need points to push into the top half, while Swansea will be keen to stay in automatic promotion contention.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Portsmouth vs Swansea City, including kick-off time and the latest team news.

Team news & squads