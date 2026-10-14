Championship - Game Week 10 14 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Sheffield United will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Portsmouth vs Sheffield United is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Full details are listed below.





Portsmouth host Sheffield United at Fratton Park in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

John Mousinho's side come into this game sitting in the relegation zone, and the pressure is building at Fratton Park. Three points here would offer a much-needed foothold in the division.

Sheffield United arrive in a healthier position in the table, occupying a mid-table berth under Chris Wilder. The Blades have shown enough quality this season to suggest they can pick up points on the road.

Portsmouth's recent form has been patchy. They claimed a convincing win over Cardiff City but have struggled for consistency, and that inconsistency has left them vulnerable at the bottom end of the table.

Sheffield United head into the match on the back of a 3-0 win over Lincoln City, which will give Wilder's squad confidence ahead of the trip south.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers little comfort to either side, with results swinging in both directions across recent meetings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth vs Sheffield United live.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Sheffield United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth are managed by John Mousinho, and full team news including injuries and suspensions will be added closer to kick-off when confirmed information becomes available.

Sheffield United are led by Chris Wilder. As with the home side, confirmed squad details have not yet been released, and this section will be updated with the latest information ahead of the match.

Form

Portsmouth have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Southampton, and they also lost 2-0 to Derby County earlier in the run. The one bright spot was a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City, with draws against Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic on either side of that result.

Sheffield United have won two and lost two of their last five competitive matches, with one further defeat in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent Championship outing produced a 3-0 win over Lincoln City, and they also beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away from home. They suffered defeats to Stoke City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in between those wins.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Sheffield United won 1-0 at Fratton Park. Before that, Sheffield United ran out 3-0 winners at home in November 2025, and also won 2-1 at home in February 2025. Portsmouth's only draw in the last four Championship meetings came at Fratton Park in September 2024, finishing 0-0. Sheffield United have held the upper hand in recent encounters, winning three of the last four Championship fixtures between the clubs.

Standings

In the Championship table, Portsmouth sit in 19th place, putting them inside the relegation zone, while Sheffield United are 14th. The gap between the sides underlines the contrasting pressures heading into this fixture, with Portsmouth in need of points to climb clear of danger.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Sheffield United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: