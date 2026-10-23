Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Millwall will kick off at 24 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Portsmouth vs Millwall is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can live stream the match through the Sky Sports app or website with a valid subscription.

Portsmouth host Millwall at Fratton Park in the Championship, with both sides sitting in the bottom half of the table and looking to build some momentum.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth come into this one in decent shape after back-to-back wins, though a draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last outing showed there is still work to do at both ends of the pitch.

Millwall arrive under Alex Neil having picked up just one win from their last five Championship outings. The Lions have struggled for consistency, dropping points against Lincoln City most recently after a 2-2 draw.

The fixture has produced plenty of goals in recent meetings, and with both teams needing points to climb the table, there is little incentive for caution from either side.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth vs Millwall, including TV channel and live stream information, read on.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Millwall with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth are managed by John Mousinho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates to the squad are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Millwall head coach Alex Neil is also yet to have his squad news confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as it is released ahead of the match.

Form

Portsmouth have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, following back-to-back wins against Norwich City and Sheffield United. Across those five games, Portsmouth have scored seven goals and conceded six, with the 3-2 victory over Sheffield United standing out as their most attacking display.

Millwall have won once, drawn three times and lost once in their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended 2-2 against Lincoln City, and they also drew 2-2 with both West Ham United and Middlesbrough earlier in the run. A 1-0 defeat to Swansea City was their only loss, while a 1-0 win at Preston North End provided their sole victory.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in February 2026, when Portsmouth won 3-1 at The Den in a Championship fixture. Before that, Portsmouth also won 3-1 when the sides met at Fratton Park in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Portsmouth have won three times and Millwall twice, with the Lions' victories coming in April 2025 and a Carabao Cup tie in August 2024.

Standings

Both sides are currently in the bottom half of the Championship table, with Millwall one place above Portsmouth. Neither team can afford to fall further adrift, making this a fixture with real importance for both clubs' ambitions of moving into the top half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Millwall today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: