Championship - Game Week 4 1 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Fratton Park

Today's game between Portsmouth and Derby County will kick-off at 1 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Portsmouth vs Derby County is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Portsmouth host Derby County at Fratton Park in the EFL Championship, with both sides looking to arrest early-season struggles and pick up points in a division where momentum can shift quickly.

John Mousinho's Portsmouth have had a difficult start to the campaign. Back-to-back Championship defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City have left Pompey sitting 15th in the table, and the pressure to find consistency at home is growing.

Derby arrive on the south coast in even worse shape. John Eustace's side sit 21st in the Championship standings after three league defeats in their opening fixtures, including a 3-0 loss at Swansea City on the last matchday.

Fratton Park has long been a fortress for Portsmouth, and the home crowd will expect a response after recent results. Mousinho will need his side to be compact and clinical if they are to take advantage of a Derby team low on confidence.

For Eustace, the task is clear: stop the rot before the season begins to slip away from them. Derby's only points so far have come from a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City, and they need a result here to stay in touch with the teams above them.

This is a meeting of two sides who cannot afford to fall further behind. The stakes are straightforward and the football should be direct, physical, and competitive.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Portsmouth vs Derby County, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Derby County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Derby County boss John Eustace is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been declared for the visitors. Team news will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Portsmouth have won one of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing three. Their sole victory in that run came against Lincoln City, winning 3-1 away in the Championship. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Bristol City. Across those five matches, Portsmouth scored six goals and conceded seven.

Derby County have won none of their last five matches, drawing two and losing three. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat at Swansea City in the Championship. They drew 2-2 at Cardiff City in the fixture before that. Derby scored five goals and conceded nine across those five games, and they have not won since pre-season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in March 2026, when Derby County won 1-0 at Fratton Park in the Championship. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Pride Park in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Derby have one win, Portsmouth have none, and three matches have ended as draws. Derby's biggest result in this run was a 4-0 home win in December 2024.

Standings

In the Championship table, Portsmouth currently sit 15th while Derby County are 21st.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portsmouth vs Derby County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: