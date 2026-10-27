EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 27 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Vale Park

Today's game between Port Vale and Manchester City Academy will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 19:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Gemini

Port Vale vs Manchester City Academy will be broadcast live on Sky Sports+. You can watch live or live stream the match by subscribing through Sky.

Port Vale host Manchester City Academy at Vale Park in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Northern Group D.

Port Vale arrive at this fixture on the back of a difficult League Two result, having lost 2-0 to York City on Saturday. Before that defeat, the Valiants had strung together back-to-back league wins, so the mood at Vale Park remains cautiously optimistic.

Their EFL Trophy form has been solid. A 2-0 win over Mansfield Town in October demonstrated that Port Vale can handle themselves in this competition, and home advantage will matter here.

Manchester City Academy come into this game with mixed recent form. A 4-3 win over Stoke City Academy last week showed attacking intent, but they have struggled in the EFL Trophy itself, having lost 5-3 to Chesterfield in their previous group stage outing.

City's under-21 side has the individual quality to hurt any opponent on a given night, but consistency has been an issue across their last five outings, which have produced three defeats.

With both teams needing points to advance from the group, this fixture carries genuine importance in the context of the Northern Group D table. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Port Vale vs Manchester City Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Port Vale have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news is expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Manchester City Academy have similarly provided no confirmed squad information, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup currently available. Updates will follow as the club releases details ahead of the match.

Form

Port Vale have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to York City, but prior to that they had won consecutive League Two fixtures against Chesterfield and Grimsby Town, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Their EFL Trophy form includes a 2-0 victory over Mansfield Town. Across the five matches, Port Vale have scored five goals and conceded four.

Manchester City Academy have won two and lost three of their last five outings. A 4-3 win over Stoke City Academy is their most recent result, and they also beat Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy 4-0 earlier in the run. Their three defeats include a 5-3 loss to Chesterfield in the EFL Trophy and a 4-2 reverse against Tottenham Hotspur Academy. City's academy side have scored 14 goals across those five games but conceded 14 as well, reflecting an open, high-scoring pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Port Vale and Manchester City Academy.

Standings

Northern Grp. D Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Chesterfield CHE 2 1 1 0 6 4 +2 5 W W 2 Port Vale PVL 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 W L 3 Manchester City Academy MAN 2 1 0 1 7 6 +1 3 L W 4 Mansfield Town MAN 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group D, Port Vale sit second and Manchester City Academy third, meaning both sides are in contention but will be looking to close the gap on the group leaders with a positive result here.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Port Vale vs Manchester City Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: