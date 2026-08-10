Carabao Cup - Game Week 1 10 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Home Park

Today's game between Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City will kick-off at 10 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City is available to watch live on Sky Sports. The match is scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also carrying the broadcast.

Plymouth Argyle host Exeter City at Home Park in the Carabao Cup, with two Devon rivals set to renew acquaintances in a cup tie that carries genuine local weight.

Tom Cleverley's Plymouth head into the new season off the back of a pre-season draw with Bristol City, though their League One form last term was encouraging. Three wins from their final four competitive outings gave Argyle real momentum heading into the summer.

Exeter arrive under Matt Taylor with a pre-season stalemate against Bristol City also on their record. Their League One campaign ended in mixed fashion, with a defeat to Bradford City on the final day tempered by some spirited results across the spring.

The sides met twice in League One last season, drawing 2-2 at Home Park in April before Exeter claimed a 2-0 win at St James Park in October 2025. That recent history gives this Carabao Cup meeting a competitive edge that cup ties between local rivals rarely lack.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Plymouth Argyle are managed by Tom Cleverley, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of kick-off, and further updates are expected closer to the match.

Exeter City head coach Matt Taylor is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Plymouth Argyle's last five results show three wins, two draws, and no defeats. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 pre-season draw with Bristol City in August 2026, while their final League One match saw them beat Northampton Town 3-2 away from home. Earlier in the spring, Argyle defeated Port Vale 2-1 and AFC Wimbledon 3-1, scoring nine goals across those four competitive fixtures and conceding just four.

Exeter City's last five matches produced one loss, one defeat, and three draws. The Grecians drew 1-1 with Bristol City in pre-season before finishing their League One campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Bradford City. They drew 1-1 with Burton Albion and 3-3 with Stockport County in the weeks prior, scoring six goals across those four competitive games while conceding seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at Home Park in League One on April 11, 2026. Exeter City won the previous fixture 2-0 at St James Park in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Exeter hold two wins to Plymouth's one, with two draws. Plymouth have scored nine goals in those five games, while Exeter have scored ten.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Exeter City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: