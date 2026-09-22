EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 22 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Home Park

Today's game between Plymouth Argyle and Crystal Palace Academy will kick off at 22 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Academy is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Plymouth Argyle host Crystal Palace Academy at Home Park in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in Southern Group E.

Argyle arrive in strong League One form, having won four of their last five matches in the third tier. Their most recent outing saw them beat Blackpool 4-2 away from home, continuing a run that has made them one of the more consistent sides in the division this season.

Crystal Palace Academy sit top of Southern Group E heading into this fixture, giving Oliver Glasner's development squad a strong platform to build on. Their EFL Trophy campaign got off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory at Swindon Town earlier this month.

The two sides have met in this competition before, with Plymouth winning 1-0 at Home Park back in October 2022. That result will give the hosts confidence, though Palace's academy side has shown genuine quality across competitions this term.

Plymouth's position in the group table means they will be eager to close the gap on their opponents and strengthen their knockout qualification hopes. A home fixture offers them the best possible conditions to do so.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Academy, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Plymouth Argyle has not been confirmed ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions and the probable lineup are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace Academy have also yet to confirm their squad details for the match. Further information on both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Plymouth Argyle head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory away at Blackpool in League One, and they also recorded a 3-0 win over Barnsley in that run. The one defeat in that sequence came against Leicester City, a 2-0 loss. Across those five games, Plymouth scored 11 goals and conceded six, reflecting an attack-minded side capable of producing results on the road as well as at home.

Crystal Palace Academy's recent form is more mixed. They have won two of their last five matches, with their most notable result a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa Academy in the Premier Reserve League. Their only EFL Trophy outing in this run was a 2-1 win at Swindon Town. They lost to Blackburn Rovers Academy most recently, going down 1-0, and also suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United Academy earlier in the period.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met once in the available head-to-head record, with Plymouth Argyle beating Crystal Palace Academy 1-0 at Home Park in the EFL Trophy in October 2022. That result gives Plymouth the advantage in this limited dataset, with one win from one meeting and no goals conceded in that fixture.

Standings

Southern Grp. E Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Crystal Palace Academy CPA 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Newport County NEW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Plymouth Argyle PLY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Swindon Town SWI 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Qualification to next stage

Crystal Palace Academy lead Southern Group E, meaning they come into this match as the group's pacesetters. Plymouth Argyle sit third, making this a fixture with real implications for the home side's qualification ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Crystal Palace Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: