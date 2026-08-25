Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Home Park

Today's game between Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Plymouth Argyle host Coventry City at Home Park in the Carabao Cup, with Tom Cleverley's League One side looking to cause an upset against Frank Lampard's newly promoted Premier League outfit.

For Plymouth, this is a chance to build on their Carabao Cup run. The Pilgrims beat Exeter City 2-0 in the previous round and will be drawing confidence from that result as they welcome top-flight opposition to Devon.

Coventry arrive at Home Park just days after their Premier League baptism of fire. Lampard's side were beaten 3-0 by champions Arsenal on the opening weekend, with goals from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard putting the Sky Blues to the sword at the Emirates Stadium.

Lampard described the defeat as a valuable lesson, and he will be eager to use this cup tie to restore confidence and give fringe players minutes. The Sky Blues showed attacking promise in pre-season, winning 2-0 against Monaco and 3-1 against Espanyol, so there is no shortage of quality in the squad.

Plymouth's own form has been patchy in the league. Back-to-back draws and defeats in League One suggest Cleverley's side are still finding their feet, but cup football can have a levelling effect, and Home Park is never an easy venue to visit.

This is a fixture that carries genuine intrigue. A Premier League side navigating a difficult early-season schedule meets a League One club with cup ambitions and a crowd behind them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tom Cleverley has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Plymouth ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Frank Lampard is also yet to confirm his Coventry City lineup. No injury or suspension data has been provided for the away side at this stage, though Lampard is likely to rotate his squad following the Premier League opener against Arsenal. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Plymouth have taken four points from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in League One on August 22, following a 3-1 defeat to Stockport County the week prior. Their best result in that run came in this very competition, a 2-0 win over Exeter City in the previous Carabao Cup round. Across the five matches, Plymouth scored six goals and conceded five.

Coventry have won three of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on August 21, though prior to that they recorded back-to-back friendly wins, beating Monaco 2-0 and Espanyol 3-1 in pre-season. Their last competitive victory before this season came in the Championship, a 4-0 win at Watford. Coventry scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City came in the Championship on April 21, 2025, when Plymouth won 3-1 at Home Park. Before that, Coventry recorded a dominant 4-0 victory on Boxing Day 2024 when the fixture was played at their ground. Across the last five meetings on record, which includes three Championship clashes, one earlier Championship fixture that ended 2-2 in February 2024, and a League One meeting in January 2019 that Plymouth won 2-1, the head-to-head record is evenly contested.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: