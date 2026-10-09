League One - Game Week 10 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Home Park

Today's game between Plymouth Argyle and AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Plymouth Argyle vs AFC Wimbledon is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Plymouth Argyle host AFC Wimbledon at Home Park in League One, with the table-topping Pilgrims looking to extend their lead at the summit under Tom Cleverley.

Plymouth arrive in strong form. Three wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory at Leyton Orient in the league, underline their credentials as the division's pacesetters this season.

AFC Wimbledon arrive in a more mixed run of form, though Johnnie Jackson's side are not without reason for confidence. Back-to-back wins over Bromley and Doncaster Rovers earlier in the campaign showed they can be dangerous on their day.

The head-to-head record adds an edge to this contest. AFC Wimbledon won the reverse fixture at Home Park in October 2025, and followed that up with a 3-1 victory when the sides met at Plough Lane in April 2026. Plymouth will be eager to settle that score on home turf.

Sitting ninth in the table, Wimbledon are within reach of the play-off places and will see a trip to the league leaders as an opportunity to make a statement.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this League One clash, including the TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs AFC Wimbledon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tom Cleverley has not confirmed a probable lineup for Plymouth Argyle ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side. Full team news will be added closer to kick-off.

Johnnie Jackson's AFC Wimbledon are in a similar position, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions reported at this stage. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Plymouth Argyle head into this fixture having won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing one and winning another. Their most recent outing saw them beat Newport County 2-2 on aggregate in the EFL Trophy, and before that they claimed a 2-0 league win at Leyton Orient. The one blip came in a 1-0 home defeat to Burton Albion in late September. Across those five matches, Plymouth have scored 13 goals, though their defensive record has been inconsistent.

AFC Wimbledon's last five matches tell a story of solidity rather than flair. Jackson's side won two, drew two, and lost one, with their most recent game ending in a 0-0 EFL Trophy defeat to Barnet on penalties. Their league form has been steadier: a 1-1 draw at Cambridge United and a goalless stalemate with Milton Keynes Dons were sandwiched around wins over Doncaster Rovers and Bromley. Wimbledon have kept the ball out of their net regularly, conceding just once across their last four league outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met four times in League One over the last five years, and AFC Wimbledon have had the better of recent meetings. They won 3-1 at Plough Lane in April 2026 and claimed a 2-1 victory at Home Park in October 2025, meaning Plymouth will be looking to end a run of back-to-back league defeats to their opponents. The last time Plymouth won this fixture was a 2-0 home victory in March 2022. Across the five meetings in the dataset, including one EFL Trophy match that ended 3-3, AFC Wimbledon hold a narrow edge.

Standings

Plymouth Argyle sit top of League One, while AFC Wimbledon are ninth in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Plymouth Argyle vs AFC Wimbledon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: