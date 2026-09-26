Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), in a highly anticipated AFC North divisional showdown during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and on Sky Sports Football.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Joe Burrow Healthy : After dealing with back tightness that made him questionable last week, quarterback Joe Burrow has been completely removed from the injury report and is fully healthy to start.

Andrei Iosivas Out : The wide receiver group takes a significant hit as Andrei Iosivas is ruled out indefinitely after undergoing thumb surgery. Expect expanded targets for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Defensive Line Concerns : Star defensive tackles Dexler Lawrence and Jonathan Allen have transformed the Bengals' front line, but Allen (knee) along with defensive tackle B.J. Hill (Achilles) both missed consecutive practices on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving their availability in severe doubt.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Offensive Line Shakeup : Following a dismal performance against New England where quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked four times, head coach Mike McCarthy has been testing multiple offensive line combinations in practice. Adding to the complexity, rookie guard Gennings Dunker was added to the injury report with a knee issue.

Joey Porter Jr. Update : Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is no longer explicitly designated with a back injury but has been limited to conditioning work as the staff gradually ramps up his workload.

Jaylen Warren Nicked Up : Running back Jaylen Warren is currently limited in practice due to a shoulder injury, though he is still fighting to play and support the ground game.



