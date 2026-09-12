Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST)

It's a completely new era for both franchises, with Mike McCarthy debuting as the head coach of the Steelers and Kevin Stefanski leading the Falcons.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

The biggest team news heading into the game is the major injury scare for Atlanta's newly named starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who tweaked his back during Thursday's practice.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

Quarterback Chaos: Head coach Kevin Stefanski officially named Tua Tagovailoa the Week 1 starter. However, Tagovailoa suffered significant back/oblique discomfort during Thursday's practice and had to sit down on the grass. If he is unable to go, veteran backup Cooper Rush will get the start under center.

Michael Penix Jr. Inactive: The third-year quarterback is still recovering from a torn ACL and, while practicing fully, has already been ruled inactive for Sunday's game.

Depleted Edge Rushers: The Falcons' defense has taken a massive hit on the edge. Jalon Walker is out for the season with a torn ACL, and James Pearce Jr. is serving an eight-game suspension. Cameron Thomas and Brandon Dorlus are expected to fill the starting defensive end roles.

Other Practice Limitations:

Zachariah Branch (WR) (hamstring) - Limited

Jawaan Taylor (OL) (knee) - Did not participate Thursday

Za'Darius Smith (DL) (shoulder) - Limited

Billy Bowman Jr. (CB) (Achilles) - Partial participant as he works back from a major injury last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

A Clean Bill of Health: The Steelers enter Week 1 in much healthier shape than their opponents.

Joey Porter Jr. Status: Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is the main player to watch on Pittsburgh's report. He was a limited participant for the second consecutive day on Thursday as he undergoes a pre-planned ramp-up period.

Michael Pittman Jr. Ready: Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. - the team's major offseason trade acquisition - is completely off the injury report and fully ready to make his Steelers debut after missing the preseason with a minor ailment.

Offensive Tackle Debuts: Rookie Troy Fautanu is locked in to make his first career regular-season start at left tackle, tasked with protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers against Atlanta's shorthanded edge rush.



