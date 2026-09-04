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League One
team-logoPeterborough United
Weston Homes Stadium
team-logoSheffield Wednesday
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How to watch today's Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday
Peterborough United
Sheffield Wednesday
League One

How to watch the League One match between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
League One - Game Week 5
Weston Homes Stadium

Today's game between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

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Peterborough United host Sheffield Wednesday at Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough for a League One fixture that pits a struggling home side against one of the division's early pacesetters.

Luke Williams' Posh arrive into this match having won just one of their last four league games. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Blackpool last time out in the league will have raised concerns, though a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Watford offered some encouragement in between.

Sheffield Wednesday sit second in League One and arrive in confident form. Henrik Pedersen's side put seven past Bromley last month and followed that up with a win at Wycombe Wanderers on September 1, signalling genuine promotion ambition.

The contrast in league positions tells its own story. Peterborough are 18th, still searching for consistency, while Wednesday have already established themselves as one of the division's more reliable outfits in the early weeks of the campaign.

For Peterborough, this is a chance to arrest a dip in form on home soil. Wednesday, meanwhile, will be eager to back up their second-place standing with another three points on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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How to watch Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday Probable lineups

Peterborough United crest
Peterborough United
PET
Formation
Sheffield Wednesday crest
Sheffield Wednesday
SHW
Sheffield Wednesday crest
Sheffield Wednesday
SHW

Manager

  • L. Williams

Peterborough United are managed by Luke Williams for this fixture. No confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been made available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday are under the charge of Henrik Pedersen. As with the home side, no squad information, injury concerns, or projected XI have been confirmed yet. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

PET

PET - Form

BRA
L2-0
MAN
W2-1
WAT
W1-5
BLA
L4-0
STE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SHW

SHW - Form

LOR
W1-2
BRA
L0-1
WOL
L0-2
BRO
W7-2
WYC
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Peterborough United have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Stevenage on September 1. The low point of that run was a 4-0 loss to Blackpool on August 29, though a 5-1 cup win over Watford provided a bright spot. Across the five matches, Peterborough have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Sheffield Wednesday have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers on September 1. A 7-2 demolition of Bromley on August 29 was the standout performance, and Wednesday have scored 12 goals across the five games. Their two defeats came in the Carabao Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 1-0 league loss to Bradford City.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Peterborough UnitedDrawSheffield Wednesday
3
0
2
League One
Sheffield Wednesday badge
Sheffield Wednesday
SHW
5
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
1
FT
League One
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
4
Sheffield Wednesday badge
Sheffield Wednesday
SHW
0
FT
League One
Sheffield Wednesday badge
Sheffield Wednesday
SHW
1
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
0
FT
League One
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
2
Sheffield Wednesday badge
Sheffield Wednesday
SHW
0
FT
Championship
Peterborough United badge
Peterborough United
PET
1
Sheffield Wednesday badge
Sheffield Wednesday
SHW
0
FT
8Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the League One play-offs in May 2023, when Sheffield Wednesday won 5-1 at Hillsborough. That result followed a 4-0 Peterborough win at Weston Homes Stadium just six days earlier on May 12, 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Peterborough have won three and Sheffield Wednesday have won two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield TownHUD
431093+610
W
W
D
W
2
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield WednesdaySHW
4301115+69
W
W
L
W
3
BlackpoolBlackpoolBLA
421184+47
L
W
W
D
4
Burton AlbionBurton AlbionBUR
421185+37
W
L
W
D
5
BarnsleyBarnsleyBAR
421153+27
W
W
D
L
6
Cambridge UnitedCambridge UnitedCAM
421176+17
W
L
D
W
7
Luton TownLuton TownLUT
4211101007
W
L
D
W
8
Leyton OrientLeyton OrientLOR
420295+46
W
L
W
L
9
Stockport CountyStockport CountySTO
420296+36
L
W
L
W
10
Notts CountyNotts CountyNOC
413065+16
D
W
D
D
11
Bradford CityBradford CityBRA
42024406
L
L
W
W
12
Mansfield TownMansfield TownMAN
4202810-26
L
W
L
W
13
Leicester CityLeicester CityLEI
412143+15
W
D
L
D
14
ReadingReadingREA
311184+44
W
D
L
15
Oxford UnitedOxford UnitedOXF
311156-14
L
W
D
16
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth ArgylePLY
411246-24
L
W
D
L
17
AFC WimbledonAFC WimbledonWIM
411227-54
L
W
D
L
18
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough UnitedPET
411227-54
D
L
W
L
19
BromleyBromleyBRO
4112413-94
L
L
D
W
20
Doncaster RoversDoncaster RoversDON
403145-13
D
D
D
L
21
StevenageStevenageSTE
403145-13
D
D
L
D
22
Wigan AthleticWigan AthleticWIG
410357-23
W
L
L
L
23
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes DonsMKD
403146-23
L
D
D
D
24
Wycombe WanderersWycombe WanderersWYC
402249-52
L
L
D
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In League One, Peterborough United are currently 18th while Sheffield Wednesday sit in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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