League One - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Weston Homes Stadium

Today's game between Peterborough United and Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

Peterborough United host Sheffield Wednesday at Weston Homes Stadium in Peterborough for a League One fixture that pits a struggling home side against one of the division's early pacesetters.

Luke Williams' Posh arrive into this match having won just one of their last four league games. A heavy 4-0 defeat to Blackpool last time out in the league will have raised concerns, though a 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Watford offered some encouragement in between.

Sheffield Wednesday sit second in League One and arrive in confident form. Henrik Pedersen's side put seven past Bromley last month and followed that up with a win at Wycombe Wanderers on September 1, signalling genuine promotion ambition.

The contrast in league positions tells its own story. Peterborough are 18th, still searching for consistency, while Wednesday have already established themselves as one of the division's more reliable outfits in the early weeks of the campaign.

For Peterborough, this is a chance to arrest a dip in form on home soil. Wednesday, meanwhile, will be eager to back up their second-place standing with another three points on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Peterborough United are managed by Luke Williams for this fixture. No confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been made available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday are under the charge of Henrik Pedersen. As with the home side, no squad information, injury concerns, or projected XI have been confirmed yet. Further updates are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Peterborough United have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Stevenage on September 1. The low point of that run was a 4-0 loss to Blackpool on August 29, though a 5-1 cup win over Watford provided a bright spot. Across the five matches, Peterborough have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Sheffield Wednesday have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers on September 1. A 7-2 demolition of Bromley on August 29 was the standout performance, and Wednesday have scored 12 goals across the five games. Their two defeats came in the Carabao Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 1-0 league loss to Bradford City.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the League One play-offs in May 2023, when Sheffield Wednesday won 5-1 at Hillsborough. That result followed a 4-0 Peterborough win at Weston Homes Stadium just six days earlier on May 12, 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Peterborough have won three and Sheffield Wednesday have won two.

Standings

In League One, Peterborough United are currently 18th while Sheffield Wednesday sit in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Peterborough United vs Sheffield Wednesday today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: