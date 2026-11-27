How to watch Peterborough United vs Cambridge United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League One - Game Week 17 28 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United host Cambridge United at Weston Homes Stadium in a League One fixture that pits two clubs in need of points against each other.

Robbie Savage's side sit 22nd in the table and are looking for stability. Posh ended a difficult run on November 21 with a 2-0 away win at Plymouth Argyle, a result that came after four straight defeats across all competitions.

That sequence included a 5-0 FA Cup loss at Reading and a 2-0 league defeat to Luton Town. A win at home would give Savage something to build on.

Cambridge arrive in better league standing, 11th in the table under Neil Harris, but their recent results have been poor. They lost 3-0 at Stockport County on November 21 and have won just once in their last five, a 6-0 EFL Trophy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion Academy.

The U's were also beaten 3-0 by Leyton Orient in the league and 2-0 by Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup. Harris will want a response after conceding six goals in his last three matches against senior opposition.

Peterborough have won each of the last five meetings between the sides, which adds extra edge for the visitors. Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

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