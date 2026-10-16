League One - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Weston Homes Stadium

Today's game between Peterborough United and Burton Albion will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Peterborough United vs Burton Albion is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Use the link below to sign up and stream the match.





Peterborough United host Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium in League One, with Robbie Savage's side looking to arrest a run of poor form in front of their own supporters.

Peterborough sit deep in the relegation zone and need results to change quickly. Their last five matches have produced a mixed bag, and the pressure is mounting on Savage to find a formula that works consistently in the league.

Burton Albion arrive in a far more comfortable position, sitting in mid-table under Gary Bowyer. The visitors have shown they can pick up results on the road, and they will fancy their chances against a Peterborough side that has struggled for defensive solidity.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes at both ends of the table. Peterborough cannot afford to keep dropping points at home if they are serious about climbing away from danger.

Burton, meanwhile, will want to keep their mid-table position ticking over and put distance between themselves and the bottom of the division.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Peterborough United vs Burton Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Robbie Savage has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and Peterborough have no injury or suspension information listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gary Bowyer is similarly yet to name his Burton Albion squad, with no injuries or suspensions currently confirmed for the away side. Further team news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Peterborough have recorded two wins and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 League One defeat to Stockport County, though they did beat Leicester City 3-1 in their most recent home league fixture. In cup competition, a 4-1 win over Ipswich Academy and a 3-1 victory against Colchester United provided some relief, but back-to-back league defeats to Doncaster Rovers and Stockport have stalled momentum.

Burton Albion's last five matches show two wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 League One loss to Doncaster Rovers, and they also fell 3-1 to Huddersfield Town in the league. On the positive side, a 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle stands out as a strong away result, and a 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy added a point to their cup record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1, a League One draw at the Weston Homes Stadium in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Peterborough have won two, Burton have won two, and one match ended level. The most recent away win for Burton came in December 2024, when they won 1-0 at Peterborough.

Standings

Peterborough sit in 20th place in League One, placing them firmly in the relegation zone and making this a must-improve fixture for Savage's side. Burton occupy 10th place, a position that reflects a stable mid-table season so far for Bowyer's team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Peterborough United vs Burton Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: