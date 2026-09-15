Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 15 Sept 2026 - 14:30 Weston Homes Stadium

Today's game between Peterborough United and Barnsley will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Peterborough United vs Barnsley will be broadcast live in the UK. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Peterborough United host Barnsley at Weston Homes Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Luke Williams and Daniel Stendel sending their sides into cup action as both clubs look to extend their involvement in the competition.

Peterborough arrive at this fixture having beaten Watford 5-1 in the previous round, a result that stands as a bright spot against an otherwise difficult run of League One form. Three defeats in their last four league outings will have Williams under pressure to sharpen his side's performances.

Barnsley, by contrast, come in with some momentum from their own cup run. Stendel's side edged past Crewe Alexandra 3-2 in the last round and have shown they can find goals when it matters, even if their recent league form has been inconsistent.

The Tykes lost 3-0 to Plymouth Argyle on the road last weekend, a result that followed a heavy 5-1 defeat to Stevenage. That said, wins over Blackpool and Leyton Orient earlier in the month show Barnsley are capable of better.

Both managers will treat this cup tie as an opportunity — a chance to build confidence and progress in a competition where neither side faces the weight of expectation that league survival brings.

For everything you need to know about where to watch this Carabao Cup fixture, the details are below.

How to watch Peterborough United vs Barnsley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luke Williams has not confirmed his projected XI ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Peterborough United. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Daniel Stendel's Barnsley are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Full squad details will be added as they are made available.

Form

Peterborough have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Milton Keynes Dons in League One, while their heaviest result in that run was a 4-0 loss to Blackpool. The sole win came in the Carabao Cup against Watford, with Peterborough scoring five goals in that fixture. Across the five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Barnsley's last five matches produced three wins and two defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle in League One, but they had previously won back-to-back matches against Leyton Orient and Blackpool. Stendel's side have scored nine goals across those five fixtures while conceding eleven, with the 5-1 defeat to Stevenage the low point of that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Barnsley beat Peterborough United 2-1 in a League One fixture at Oakwell. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Barnsley have won three times, with one draw and one Peterborough victory. Barnsley have also won on their last two visits to Weston Homes Stadium, including a 3-1 win in December 2024 and a 1-0 win in August 2025.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Peterborough United vs Barnsley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: