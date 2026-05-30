Champions League - Final Stage Puskas Arena

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will kick-off at 30 May 2026, 17:00.

The Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports, with coverage also available via HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal meet at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday in the Champions League final, with Europe's biggest prize on the line for two clubs who have spent the season building toward exactly this moment.

PSG arrive as the reigning European champions, having dismantled Inter Milan in last season's final, and Luis Enrique's side have produced some of the continent's most compelling football across this campaign. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been the standout individual in the competition, and the Georgian winger will carry enormous expectation into the showpiece.

Arsenal, meanwhile, come to Budapest as Premier League champions. Mikel Arteta's side claimed the English title this season and have continued that form into the knockout rounds of the Champions League, beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals to reach their first European final in decades.

Declan Rice enters the match with something to prove. The England midfielder will go head-to-head with PSG's formidable engine room, and few assignments in club football carry more weight than attempting to outperform Joao Neves and Vitinha on the biggest stage.

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has argued that winning the league has freed this Arsenal squad from the burden of expectation, suggesting Arteta's players are ahead of schedule in their pursuit of European glory. Not everyone is so optimistic about the Gunners' chances, though — Patrice Evra has warned that a full-strength PSG side could score five if Arsenal do not raise their level significantly.

The atmosphere in Budapest promises to be fierce. PSG's ultras have already made their presence felt in the build-up, with Samir Nasri withdrawing from his punditry duties after supporters targeted him during the semi-final in Munich.

For everything you need ahead of kick-off — TV channel, live stream, team news, and more — read on.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is without several key players for the final. Nuno Mendes, Willian Pacho, Quentin Ndjantou, Lucas Chevalier, and Ousmane Dembele are all ruled out through injury. The PSG head coach is expected to line up with Matvey Safonov in goal behind a back three of Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, and Lucas Hernandez, with Kvaratskhelia and Goncalo Ramos leading the attack.

Arsenal are also managing an injury list heading into the final. Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Noni Madueke are unavailable for Mikel Arteta, who is expected to field Viktor Gyoekeres up front alongside Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 47 Q. Ndjantou Injuries and Suspensions 4 B. White

Form

PSG arrive in Budapest with a mixed recent run, winning two and drawing two of their last five matches before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Paris FC in Ligue 1 on May 17. Their most convincing display came in a 2-0 win at Lens, and they drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich in their most recent Champions League outing. Across those five matches, PSG scored six goals and conceded five, suggesting some defensive vulnerability heading into the final.

Arsenal's form could hardly be more different. Arteta's side have won all five of their last matches, keeping the ball out of the net in four of them while scoring seven goals in total. Their 3-0 win over Fulham was followed by victories over West Ham, Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, Burnley, and Crystal Palace — a 1-0 win on May 24 their most recent result. That run of five consecutive wins, with just one goal conceded across the sequence, reflects a side in exceptional condition.





Head-to-Head Record





The recent history between these two clubs is brief but pointed. PSG and Arsenal have met three times in Champions League competition since October 2024, with PSG winning two of those encounters. The most recent meeting came in last season's semi-final second leg at the Parc des Princes, where PSG won 2-1 to advance to the final — having already secured a 1-0 victory at the Emirates in the first leg. Arsenal's only win in the recent series came in the group stage in October 2024, a 2-0 result at the Emirates. The two clubs also drew both legs of a 2016 Champions League group stage tie, making this Saturday's final the most consequential meeting in their European history.

Standings

Arsenal finished the Champions League group and knockout phase as the competition's top-ranked side, while PSG ended the league phase in eleventh place — a contrast that reflects the different paths each club has taken to reach Saturday's final in Budapest.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: