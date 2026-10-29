Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 13:45 Stade Sebastien Charlety

Today's game between Paris FC and BK Haecken FF will kick off at 29 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Paris FC vs BK Häcken FF is available to stream live. Subscribers can watch live on Disney+.

Paris FC host BK Häcken FF at Stade Sébastien Charlety in Paris in the Women's Champions League, with both sides looking to build momentum in the group stage.

Paris FC arrive under coach Sandrine Soubeyrand having shown they can compete at this level. A 2-2 draw with Arsenal Women in their most recent Champions League outing demonstrated resilience, though a 5-2 defeat to Barcelona earlier in the group stage exposed the gap they still need to close against Europe's elite.

In domestic football, Paris FC have been in strong form. Back-to-back wins in the Première Ligue, including a 4-1 victory over Lens and a 4-0 win away at Toulouse, suggest a squad with confidence and firepower going forward.

BK Häcken FF, managed by Elena Sadiku, travel to Paris having lost their only Champions League fixture in this run to Juventus, going down 3-0. That result stands out against an otherwise dominant recent record in Swedish football.

In the Damallsvenskan, Häcken have been ruthless. Three consecutive wins include a 9-0 demolition of IK Uppsala Fotboll and a 6-0 victory over IFK Norrköping, form that signals a squad in sharp attacking condition despite the European setback.

These two sides met in the Women's Champions League two years ago, making this a reunion with points on the line for both clubs at a critical stage of the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Paris FC vs BK Häcken FF, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris FC vs BK Haecken FF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paris FC coach Sandrine Soubeyrand has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

For BK Häcken FF, coach Elena Sadiku is similarly yet to name a projected XI, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad information will be provided when released.

Form

Paris FC head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 win away at Toulouse in the Première Ligue, and they also put four past Lens in a 4-1 victory. Their sole defeat came against Barcelona, a 5-2 loss in the Women's Champions League. Across five matches, Paris FC scored 13 goals and conceded nine.

BK Häcken FF have won four of their last five games, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Juventus in the Women's Champions League. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Vaexjoe in the Damallsvenskan, and they have recorded back-to-back clean sheets in that competition. Häcken scored 21 goals across their five matches, conceding just three.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in the Women's Champions League, with BK Häcken FF holding a slight edge in the head-to-head record. Häcken won the first meeting 2-1 when Paris FC hosted them in November 2023, before the sides played out a goalless draw in January 2024 when Häcken were at home. One win apiece across the two-legged ties, with three goals scored in total, reflects a tight series between these clubs.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, Paris FC sit 14th and BK Häcken FF are 17th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the table and are in need of points to improve their positions in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris FC vs BK Haecken FF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: