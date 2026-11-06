How to watch Paris 13 Atletico vs La Roche VF with a VPN

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Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Paris 13 Atletico host La Roche VF in a Ligue 3 fixture that pits a mid-table side against the division's current league leaders.

Paris 13 Atletico arrive at this game sitting tenth in the table, having put together a mixed run of results across their last five outings. A 3-1 win over Rouen showed what they are capable of, but a defeat to Concarneau and a draw with FC Fleury 91 have kept them anchored in the lower half.

La Roche VF come into this match in considerably stronger form. The away side top Ligue 3 and have won four of their last five games across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Bourg en Bresse Peronnas in their most recent league outing.

The gap in league position tells a clear story heading into this fixture. La Roche have been the most consistent side in the division so far this season, and they will look to extend that record on the road.

For Paris 13 Atletico, a home win would do much to close the gap on the sides above them and provide a statement result against one of the division's form teams.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Paris 13 Atletico vs La Roche VF.

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