World Cup - Final Stage Philadelphia Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and France will kick-off at 4 Jul 2026, 22:00.

Gemini

Paraguay vs France is available to watch live in the UK on BBC One and via the BBC iPlayer live stream. The TV channel and live stream options for this World Cup 2026 fixture are listed below.

Paraguay face France in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium, with Didier Deschamps' side arriving as heavy favourites after a flawless group stage campaign.

France topped Group I with maximum points, scoring 14 goals and conceding just two across their five most recent matches. Kylian Mbappé leads the line in pursuit of the Golden Boot, while Michael Olise has contributed five assists and Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé have added goals from the flanks.

Paraguay's route to this point has been rather more dramatic. Gustavo Alfaro's side finished third in Group D before producing one of the tournament's great upsets, eliminating four-time world champions Germany in the Round of 32 via a penalty shootout.

The South Americans will be without any confirmed suspension concerns after Diego Gómez served his ban against Germany and is now available to return to the midfield alongside Andrés Cubas. Miguel Almirón and Julio Enciso provide the attacking threat on the counter.

For France, Marcus Thuram is managing a minor calf issue but Deschamps otherwise has a full complement available. The settled XI that dismantled Sweden 3-0 in the previous round is expected to line up again.

This is a fixture that pits the tournament's most prolific attack against a Paraguayan side that has shown it can absorb pressure and punish on the break. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Paraguay vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gustavo Alfaro has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns for Paraguay ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been officially released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Didier Deschamps has no confirmed absences listed for France. Marcus Thuram is managing a minor calf problem but no further fitness concerns have been reported. No probable lineup has been officially confirmed at this stage, and any late news will be reflected here ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 8 A. Tchouameni

Form

Paraguay head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Germany in the World Cup group stage — a point that proved enough to advance — while they also recorded wins over Turkiye (1-0) and Nicaragua (4-0). A 4-1 defeat to the United States and a goalless draw with Australia reflect a degree of inconsistency, though Alfaro's side scored six goals and conceded five across the five matches.

France arrive with five wins from five. Deschamps' side beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, having previously beaten Norway 4-1, Iraq 3-0, and Senegal 3-1 in the group stage. A 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland rounds out the run. France scored 14 goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, keeping clean sheets in two of them.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a June 2017 friendly, which France won 5-0. Before that, a June 2014 friendly ended 1-1, and a May 2008 friendly finished goalless. Across the three recorded encounters, France have won one, drawn two, and scored six goals to Paraguay's one.

Standings

Paraguay finished third in Group D ahead of the knockout rounds. France topped Group I and advanced as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: