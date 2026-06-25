World Cup - Grp. D San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Paraguay and Australia will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Gemini

Paraguay vs Australia is available to watch live in the UK on ITV4, with a live stream available via ITVX.

Paraguay and Australia meet in a Group D decider at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with both sides knowing exactly what they need from the 2026 World Cup finale.

Australia sit second in the group on three points with a neutral goal difference. A win or a draw secures automatic qualification for the Round of 32. Anything less and Tony Popovic's side face an anxious wait on the wildcard standings.

Paraguay's path is narrower. Gustavo Alfaro's men also have three points but carry a goal difference of minus two, meaning only a victory will guarantee their progression. A draw leaves them reliant on results elsewhere, while defeat almost certainly ends their tournament.

The defining subplot is the absence of Miguel Almiron. Paraguay's most influential creative force was dismissed with a straight red card in first-half stoppage time during their 1-0 win over Türkiye on June 20, a result that kept them alive but cost them dearly for this match.

Australia arrive with their own scars. A 2-0 defeat to the United States in Seattle on June 19 left Popovic's defence carrying yellow cards, with Jordan Bos, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati, and Jason Geria all one booking away from suspension should they advance.

Matías Galarza scored inside 65 seconds against Türkiye and will be central to Paraguay's attempts to replace what Almiron provides. Julio Enciso, operating behind the striker, gives Alfaro a creative option capable of unlocking a disciplined defensive shape.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Paraguay vs Australia live.

How to watch Paraguay vs Australia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Paraguay head coach Gustavo Alfaro must reshape his attack without Miguel Almiron, who serves a one-match suspension after his red card against Türkiye. No injuries are listed in the squad data. The projected XI has Orlando Gill in goal, with a back four of Juan Caceres, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gomez, and Junior Alonso. Andres Cubas and Matias Galarza form the double pivot, with Diego Gomez, Mauricio, and Julio Enciso operating ahead of them and Isidro Pitta leading the line.

Tony Popovic has no confirmed injuries or suspensions heading into the match. The projected XI places Patrick Beach in goal behind a back three of Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, and Alessandro Circati, with Jordan Bos and Jason Geria as wing-backs. Connor Metcalfe and Aiden O'Neill sit in central midfield, with Nestory Irankunda and Paul Okon-Engstler in wider roles and Mohamed Toure as the lone forward. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 M. Almiron Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Paraguay have won two, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Türkiye on June 20, with Galarza striking inside two minutes. Before that, they suffered a 4-1 defeat to the United States in their World Cup opener on June 13. Earlier results include a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua and losses to Morocco and Greece in March.

Australia have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to the United States on June 19. Before that, they beat Türkiye 2-0 in their World Cup opener on June 14. The Socceroos also drew 1-1 with Switzerland on June 6 and lost 1-0 to Mexico on May 31. Australia scored nine goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, a more solid defensive record than their opponents heading into this match.





Head-to-Head Record

PAR Last 2 matches AUS 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Australia 1 - 0 Paraguay

Australia 1 - 1 Paraguay 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The two sides have met just twice in the available data, with both fixtures coming in friendly competition. The most recent meeting took place on October 9, 2010, when Australia won 1-0. The only other recorded encounter was on October 7, 2006, which ended 1-1. Australia hold the advantage across both matches, with one win and one draw.

Standings

In Group D, Paraguay sit third and Australia second heading into the final round of matches.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paraguay vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



