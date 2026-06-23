Today's game between Panama and Croatia will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 00:00.

Gemini

In the United Kingdom, Panama vs Croatia is available to watch live on BBC One and to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Panama and Croatia meet at Toronto Stadium on June 23 in a Group L fixture that neither side can afford to lose. Both teams arrive having been beaten in their opening games, and with England already sitting above them in the group, the pressure is immediate.

Panama fell 1-0 to Ghana at the same venue six days ago, a narrow defeat that nonetheless leaves Thomas Christiansen's side needing points to keep their knockout-stage ambitions alive. La Marea Roja went through World Cup qualifying without a single defeat, and Christiansen will be demanding that competitive spirit now.

Croatia's situation is no less pressing. Zlatko Dalic's men led England at half-time in Arlington before being overrun after the break, eventually losing 4-2. That result has left the Vatreni facing the possibility of an early exit if they fail to respond here.

Dalic does have quality to call upon. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic remain one of the most technically accomplished midfield partnerships at this tournament, and Josko Gvardiol gives them genuine quality at the back. Croatia have been in this position before and found a way through.

For Panama, this match carries added significance. They are yet to win a game at a FIFA World Cup, and a victory over a side of Croatia's pedigree would represent a genuine statement. The Toronto crowd, familiar territory for La Marea Roja, could play its part.

With both nations staring at the exit door after just one game, this is as close to a knockout match as the group stage gets. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch it live.

How to watch Panama vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Thomas Christiansen is expected to name Orlando Mosquera in goal, with Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos, Cesar Blackman, and Christian Martinez forming the back four. Carlos Harvey, Amir Murillo, Andres Andrade, and Yoel Barcenas are projected across midfield, with Jose Luis Rodriguez and Cecilio Waterman leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Panama.

For Croatia, Dominik Livakovic starts in goal behind a back four of Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, and Luka Vuskovic. Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, and Petar Sucic form the midfield, with Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic, and Petar Musa in attack. Dalic also reports no injuries or suspensions at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Panama head into this match with two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Ghana in the World Cup on June 17. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina before beating the Dominican Republic 4-2. A 6-2 defeat to Brazil also features in the run, offset by a 2-1 win over South Africa. Panama scored nine goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

Croatia have two wins and three defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing was the 4-2 loss to England in the World Cup on June 17. They also lost to Belgium 2-0 and Brazil 3-1 in pre-tournament friendlies. Their wins came against Slovenia 2-1 and Colombia 2-1. Croatia scored eight goals and conceded ten across the five-game run, with no clean sheets recorded.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Panama and Croatia across the last five encounters. Tuesday's fixture in Toronto will provide the first recorded data point in the dataset.

Standings

In Group L, Panama currently sit third and Croatia fourth after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Panama vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



