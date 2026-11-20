How to watch Palmeiras vs Flamengo with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 36 21 Nov 2026 - 14:30

Palmeiras host Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that puts the league's top two sides on a direct collision course. Abel Ferreira's team welcome the table-toppers to their ground knowing that only a win will do if they want to close the gap at the summit.

Flamengo arrive as the form team in Brazilian football. Leonardo Jardim's side have won four of their last five Serie A matches, most recently beating Athletico Paranaense 2-1, and their only defeat in that run came in the Copa Libertadores against Estudiantes on penalties.

Palmeiras come into this fixture with their confidence shaken. They lost their last Serie A outing 2-1 to Cruzeiro, a result that checked their momentum after back-to-back cup wins over Vasco da Gama and a 6-1 league demolition of Remo.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. Flamengo won the most recent meeting 3-0 back in May, and they also claimed a Copa Libertadores victory at Palmeiras' ground in November 2025. Ferreira's side will need to reverse a recent trend that has not favoured them.

With Flamengo sitting first and Palmeiras second in Serie A, the points at stake here are as significant as the rivalry itself. A Flamengo win would stretch their lead; a Palmeiras victory would bring the title race wide open.

For full details on how to watch this Serie A match live, read on.

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