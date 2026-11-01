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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoPakhtakor Tashkent
team-logoAl Nassr FC
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Watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs. Al Nassr FC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Nassr FC
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Nassr FC
AFC Champions League Elite

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Nassr FC in live AFC Champions League Elite action today.

How to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Nassr FC with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
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Match Preview

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AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 4

Al Nassr travel to face Pakhtakor Tashkent in the AFC Champions League Elite, with Ange Postecoglou's side arriving in Uzbekistan in formidable domestic form.

The Saudi club heads into this continental fixture on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, including a 5-3 Saudi Pro League victory over Al Kholood in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored a second-half hat-trick. The 41-year-old now stands at 985 career goals, placing him 15 away from an unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone.

Pakhtakor, managed by Kamoliddin Tadjiev, find themselves in a difficult run of results. The Uzbek side have won just one of their last five matches, with their most recent outing a 1-0 loss to Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Nassr sit ninth in the West group standings, while Pakhtakor occupy twelfth, giving Postecoglou's men the stronger footing heading into this fixture. The gap between the two clubs in continental competition makes Al Nassr the clear favourites to take points from the encounter.

Beyond the pitch, Al Nassr remain one of the most talked-about clubs in world football. Reports have emerged of RedBird Capital Partners exploring a takeover of the Saudi club, while Ronaldo's potential return to international duty with Portugal adds further intrigue to a busy November schedule.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Nassr FC live, read on.

Team news & squads

Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Tadjiev

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