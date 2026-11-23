How to watch Oxford United vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom Sky Sports+

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 24 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Kassam Stadium

Oxford United host Tottenham Hotspur Academy at the Kassam Stadium in the EFL Trophy, with Southern Group A positions on the line.

Oxford arrive in good heart. They beat Wycombe Wanderers 4-3 in League One on Saturday, a result that capped a run of three wins from their last five matches.

The U's have also found goals in this competition. A 4-0 win over Cheltenham Town earlier this month showed how sharp they can look when the game opens up.

The FA Cup defeat at Stevenage, 1-0 on November 7, remains the only blemish in their recent cup outings. They have otherwise been hard to separate from opponents.

Tottenham's young side have had a mixed autumn. A 3-1 loss to Chelsea Academy in the Premier Reserve League was their latest result, and it followed a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough Academy.

The visitors have shown they can score freely, notably in a 4-2 win over Manchester City Academy in September. Their earlier EFL Trophy outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Cheltenham Town.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, including broadcast information and kick-off details.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Oxford United vs Tottenham Hotspur Academy is not currently available. This page will be updated if a broadcaster is confirmed.

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