How to watch Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs HB Koege with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Women's Champions League - Game Week 4 11 Nov 2026 - 12:45 King Power at Den Dreef

Oud-Heverlee Leuven host HB Køge at the King Power at Den Dreef stadium in Leuven in the Women's Champions League group stage.

Leuven have endured a difficult run in Europe's premier club competition. Ster Habibzadeh's side have lost their last two Champions League outings by a combined score of 10-1, conceding five apiece against Servette and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgian side sit 18th in the Women's Champions League table and are in desperate need of points to keep their European campaign alive. A home fixture against a team outside the top ten offers them a chance to stop the rot.

HB Køge arrive in Belgium in contrasting form domestically. Kristian Moerch Rasmussen's side have won three of their last four league games, including a 6-0 thrashing of AGF last weekend, and carry genuine confidence into this match.

The Danish club sit 11th in the Women's Champions League standings, seven places above Leuven, and a win here would further consolidate their position in the competition.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs HB Køge, including TV channel and live stream information.

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