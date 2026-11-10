How to watch Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs HB Koege with a VPN
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Oud-Heverlee Leuven host HB Køge at the King Power at Den Dreef stadium in Leuven in the Women's Champions League group stage.
Leuven have endured a difficult run in Europe's premier club competition. Ster Habibzadeh's side have lost their last two Champions League outings by a combined score of 10-1, conceding five apiece against Servette and Paris Saint-Germain.
The Belgian side sit 18th in the Women's Champions League table and are in desperate need of points to keep their European campaign alive. A home fixture against a team outside the top ten offers them a chance to stop the rot.
HB Køge arrive in Belgium in contrasting form domestically. Kristian Moerch Rasmussen's side have won three of their last four league games, including a 6-0 thrashing of AGF last weekend, and carry genuine confidence into this match.
The Danish club sit 11th in the Women's Champions League standings, seven places above Leuven, and a win here would further consolidate their position in the competition.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs HB Køge, including TV channel and live stream information.
Team news & squads
Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs HB Koege Probable lineups
Manager
- S. Habibzadeh