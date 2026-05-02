Today's game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 21:00.

TV channel and live stream options for Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit are listed below. The match is available to stream via NWSL+, the league's direct-to-consumer platform, which carries select regular-season fixtures not claimed by national broadcast partners.

Orlando Pride host Washington Spirit in an NWSL regular-season fixture, with both clubs looking to climb the table and build momentum through the spring schedule.

Orlando arrive at this match under pressure after a 3-2 defeat to Racing Louisville last time out, a result that halted what had been a promising run of form. The Pride had won back-to-back league games before that setback and will be eager to respond in front of their home support.

Washington Spirit arrive in contrasting shape. The Spirit dismantled Kansas City Current 4-0 in their most recent outing, a statement result that underlined their attacking quality and pushed them into sixth place in the NWSL standings.

The Spirit have lost just once in their last five matches, collecting two wins and two draws alongside that solitary defeat. Their defensive record has been solid across that run, and they travel south with confidence.

Orlando sit eighth in the table and cannot afford to fall further behind the sides above them. A home win would close the gap on Washington and inject fresh belief into a squad that has shown it can compete with the league's better teams this season.

Read on for full details on how to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Orlando Pride ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further details.

Washington Spirit have also yet to publish confirmed team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup data available at this stage. Further information is expected ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Orlando Pride have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Racing Louisville on April 24, a result that snapped a run of positive form. Prior to that, Orlando beat Angel City FC 2-1 and had drawn 0-0 with Gotham FC. The Pride scored seven goals across the five matches and conceded five, with their attacking output providing encouragement despite the recent defeat.

Washington Spirit have been the stronger side over the same period, posting two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their last match produced a commanding 4-0 victory over Kansas City Current on April 25, following a 2-0 win away at Bay FC earlier in April. The Spirit drew 0-0 with Denver Summit FC and 1-1 with Utah Royals before those victories, and have conceded just three goals across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on October 18, 2025, when Orlando Pride won 3-2 away at Washington Spirit in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Orlando hold the stronger record with three wins to Washington's one, with one match also going in Washington's favour. Orlando have scored 10 goals in those five meetings and conceded six.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Orlando Pride sit eighth while Washington Spirit are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: