Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 6 and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Omonia Nicosia host Benfica at the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League, with Marco Silva's side arriving in Cyprus in commanding form and looking to extend their perfect record in the competition.

Benfica put four past Celtic in their most recent Europa League outing, with Jhon Duran scoring twice in a 4-1 win at the Estadio da Luz. That result kept them firmly in the upper reaches of the Europa League standings and underlined why Silva has spoken with such confidence about his squad's European ambitions this season.

Omonia, managed by Henning Berg, have been in strong domestic and continental form themselves. Berg's side have won four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 away victory against NK Celje in the Europa League and a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo earlier in the competition.

The Cypriot side are not without their own European pedigree, and the Neo GSP Stadium can be a difficult place to visit. Benfica, though, arrive as clear favourites given their recent performances and their position in the table.

With Benfica chasing a third consecutive Europa League win and Omonia looking to prove they belong at this level, this fixture carries genuine weight for both clubs in the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Henning Berg's Omonia Nicosia have not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture, with full team news expected to be updated closer to kick-off.

For Benfica, Marco Silva has similarly not confirmed a probable lineup or reported any absences at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match in Nicosia.

Form

Omonia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League, but before that they recorded a 3-0 away win against NK Celje in the Europa League. Berg's side also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 and thrashed Krasava Ypsonas FC 4-1 during that run, scoring 10 goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Europa League victory over Celtic, and they also beat AC Milan 2-0 earlier in the competition. Silva's side scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches, including a 3-1 win over Gil Vicente and a 2-0 home victory against Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica.

Standings

In the Europa League, Benfica sit third in the table while Omonia Nicosia are placed sixth, with both sides still in contention for a direct route into the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: