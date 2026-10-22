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Europa League
team-logoOmonia Nicosia
Neo GSP Stadium
team-logoBenfica
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 6
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How to watch today's Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica
Omonia Nicosia
Benfica
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Neo GSP Stadium

Today's game between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

VPN GuideGemini
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Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 6 and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

Click here

TNT Sports 6

TNT Sports 6

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Omonia Nicosia host Benfica at the Neo GSP Stadium in Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League, with Marco Silva's side arriving in Cyprus in commanding form and looking to extend their perfect record in the competition.

Benfica put four past Celtic in their most recent Europa League outing, with Jhon Duran scoring twice in a 4-1 win at the Estadio da Luz. That result kept them firmly in the upper reaches of the Europa League standings and underlined why Silva has spoken with such confidence about his squad's European ambitions this season.

Omonia, managed by Henning Berg, have been in strong domestic and continental form themselves. Berg's side have won four of their last five matches, including a 3-0 away victory against NK Celje in the Europa League and a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo earlier in the competition.

The Cypriot side are not without their own European pedigree, and the Neo GSP Stadium can be a difficult place to visit. Benfica, though, arrive as clear favourites given their recent performances and their position in the table.

With Benfica chasing a third consecutive Europa League win and Omonia looking to prove they belong at this level, this fixture carries genuine weight for both clubs in the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

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How to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Berg

Henning Berg's Omonia Nicosia have not confirmed any injury or suspension concerns ahead of this fixture, with full team news expected to be updated closer to kick-off.

For Benfica, Marco Silva has similarly not confirmed a probable lineup or reported any absences at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the match in Nicosia.

Form

OMO

OMO - Form

CEL
W1-0
KRA
W4-1
KAR
W0-3
CEL
W0-3
ONI
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BEN

BEN - Form

GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
CEL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Omonia have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia in the Cyprus League, but before that they recorded a 3-0 away win against NK Celje in the Europa League. Berg's side also beat Celta Vigo 1-0 and thrashed Krasava Ypsonas FC 4-1 during that run, scoring 10 goals and conceding four across the five fixtures.

Benfica have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Europa League victory over Celtic, and they also beat AC Milan 2-0 earlier in the competition. Silva's side scored 11 goals and conceded five across those five matches, including a 3-1 win over Gil Vicente and a 2-0 home victory against Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Omonia Nicosia and Benfica.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Benfica sit third in the table while Omonia Nicosia are placed sixth, with both sides still in contention for a direct route into the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Benfica today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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