Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague is available to watch live on HBO Max. Sign up or log in to stream the Europa League fixture live.





Olympiacos host Sparta Prague at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in the Europa League, with both sides arriving in Greece separated by just one place in the competition table.

Imanol Alguacil's side come into this fixture on a remarkable run of form. Olympiacos have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, including Europa League victories over Jagiellonia Bialystok and Marseille, and they sit 10th in the Europa League standings.

That win in France was a statement result. Olympiacos travelled to the Stade Velodrome and left with three points after Santiago Hezze's goal before half-time proved enough to beat a Marseille side that could not convert 55% possession into anything meaningful.

Sparta Prague arrive in Piraeus with their own credentials. Brian Priske's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the competition, sitting 11th in the table, and their Europa League record includes a 4-1 win over Ararat Armenia.

Their recent form has levelled out slightly. Sparta drew 1-1 with Lillestroem in their last Europa League outing and were held 0-0 by Banik Ostrava in the Czech First League at the weekend, ending a run of back-to-back wins.

This is a fixture between two clubs with genuine European ambitions and almost identical standings. The margin between them is thin, and the result will have real implications for where both sides sit in a congested table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sparta Prague head into the match under Brian Priske, with no confirmed squad news or injury updates currently available. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Olympiacos arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panetolikos in the Super League on October 18, and they also beat Marseille 1-0 in the Europa League on October 15. Across those five matches, Olympiacos have scored six goals and conceded just one, keeping multiple clean sheets in the process.

Sparta Prague have a mixed recent record, collecting three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw with Banik Ostrava in the First League, while they were held 1-1 by Lillestroem in the Europa League on October 15. Earlier in the run, Sparta recorded a commanding 3-0 away win at Sigma Olomouc and beat Ararat Armenia 4-1 in Europe. Across five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Olympiacos sit 10th and Sparta Prague are 11th, placing both clubs close together among the competition's early pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: