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Europa League
team-logoOlympiacos
Karaiskakis Stadium
team-logoSparta Prague
Watch it on HBO Max
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How to watch today's Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague
Olympiacos
Sparta Prague
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Karaiskakis Stadium

Today's game between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague is available to watch live on HBO Max. Sign up or log in to stream the Europa League fixture live.

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Olympiacos host Sparta Prague at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus in the Europa League, with both sides arriving in Greece separated by just one place in the competition table.

Imanol Alguacil's side come into this fixture on a remarkable run of form. Olympiacos have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, including Europa League victories over Jagiellonia Bialystok and Marseille, and they sit 10th in the Europa League standings.

That win in France was a statement result. Olympiacos travelled to the Stade Velodrome and left with three points after Santiago Hezze's goal before half-time proved enough to beat a Marseille side that could not convert 55% possession into anything meaningful.

Sparta Prague arrive in Piraeus with their own credentials. Brian Priske's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the competition, sitting 11th in the table, and their Europa League record includes a 4-1 win over Ararat Armenia.

Their recent form has levelled out slightly. Sparta drew 1-1 with Lillestroem in their last Europa League outing and were held 0-0 by Banik Ostrava in the Czech First League at the weekend, ending a run of back-to-back wins.

This is a fixture between two clubs with genuine European ambitions and almost identical standings. The margin between them is thin, and the result will have real implications for where both sides sit in a congested table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

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How to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague Probable lineups

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Olympiacos are managed by Imanol Alguacil, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is available ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Sparta Prague head into the match under Brian Priske, with no confirmed squad news or injury updates currently available. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

OLY

OLY - Form

JAG
W2-1
LEV
W0-1
PAO
W1-0
OM
W0-1
PAT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SPP

SPP - Form

AMY
W1-4
SOL
W0-3
PAR
W2-0
LIL
D1-1
BOS
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Olympiacos arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Panetolikos in the Super League on October 18, and they also beat Marseille 1-0 in the Europa League on October 15. Across those five matches, Olympiacos have scored six goals and conceded just one, keeping multiple clean sheets in the process.

Sparta Prague have a mixed recent record, collecting three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw with Banik Ostrava in the First League, while they were held 1-1 by Lillestroem in the Europa League on October 15. Earlier in the run, Sparta recorded a commanding 3-0 away win at Sigma Olomouc and beat Ararat Armenia 4-1 in Europe. Across five matches, they scored seven goals and conceded two.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Olympiacos and Sparta Prague.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Olympiacos sit 10th and Sparta Prague are 11th, placing both clubs close together among the competition's early pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Olympiacos vs Sparta Prague today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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