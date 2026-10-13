EFL Trophy - Game Week 3 13 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Boundary Park

Today's game between Oldham Athletic and Leeds United Academy will kick off at 19:00.

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The match is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports+. You can access the channel and live stream the game through the link below.

Oldham Athletic host Leeds United Academy at Boundary Park in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to strengthen their grip on Northern Group G.

Oldham come into this fixture having drawn their most recent League Two outing 0-0 against Accrington Stanley, a result that extended a difficult run in the fourth tier. Their only win across their last five matches came in this very competition, a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town in September.

Leeds United Academy arrive in better shape. Their last EFL Trophy outing produced a remarkable 4-3 win at Barnsley, and they have also been active in the Premier Reserve League, where results have been mixed but encouraging at times.

In the group standings, Leeds sit second while Oldham occupy third, meaning the hosts need a positive result to keep their progression hopes alive.

Boundary Park provides the backdrop for what shapes up as a straightforward but meaningful group-stage contest, with both clubs knowing a win could prove decisive come the final reckoning.

For those wanting to follow the action, details on how to watch the game live are below.

How to watch Oldham Athletic vs Leeds United Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Oldham have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their sole victory came against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy, while a 1-4 loss to Salford City represents their heaviest recent defeat. The draw with Accrington Stanley last time out was goalless, reflecting a side that has struggled for consistency.

Leeds United Academy have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their past five outings. They scored an impressive 13 goals across those games, including a 4-3 win over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy and a 4-4 draw with Middlesbrough Academy. Their only defeat came against Liverpool Academy, where they lost 2-1 despite showing attacking intent throughout.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met once in the available head-to-head record, with Leeds United Academy winning 3-2 at Boundary Park in the EFL Trophy in September 2021. That result gives Leeds the edge in the historical record between these clubs in this competition.

Standings

Northern Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Leeds United Academy LUA 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 D W 2 Oldham Athletic OLD 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 3 Fleetwood Town FLE 2 1 0 1 4 2 +2 3 W L 4 Barnsley BAR 2 0 0 2 4 8 -4 0 L L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group G, Leeds United Academy currently sit second while Oldham Athletic are third, making this a direct contest between two sides with genuine qualification ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Oldham Athletic vs Leeds United Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: