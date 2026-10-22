Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





OFI Crete host Bayer Leverkusen at the Pankritio Stadium in a Europa League fixture that finds the two clubs in very different positions in the competition.

OFI Crete sit 18th in the Europa League table, and Christos Kontis's side are in desperate need of points after a run of results that has left their European ambitions hanging by a thread.

Their recent form tells a difficult story. Three defeats in their last five matches, including back-to-back losses in the Super League and a Europa League defeat to Rennes, have drained confidence heading into this fixture.

Leverkusen arrive in Crete as one of the form sides in the competition. Carles Martinez's side have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring freely and conceding little by comparison.

Patrik Schick has been central to that momentum. The Czech striker has scored in six consecutive Bundesliga fixtures, breaking a long-standing club record and helping Leverkusen climb into the top four of the German top flight.

Second in the Europa League table, Leverkusen have the look of a side building toward something serious in this competition. OFI will need to produce something well above their recent level to take anything from this game.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen live.

How to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Bayer Leverkusen head into the match under Carles Martinez, with no confirmed team news currently available for the away side either. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

OFI Crete have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to Kalamata in the Super League, and they also suffered a 2-1 defeat to Rennes in the Europa League. A 2-0 victory over Hoffenheim remains their standout result in this run. Across the five matches, OFI scored eight goals and conceded twelve.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg, and they also claimed a 4-0 victory away at Lech Poznan in the Europa League. A 3-4 win at Mainz and a 2-0 league victory over RB Leipzig further underline the consistency Martinez's side have shown. Leverkusen scored fourteen goals and conceded three across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between OFI Crete and Bayer Leverkusen. This fixture appears to be a rare encounter between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Bayer Leverkusen sit second, placing them among the frontrunners in the competition, while OFI Crete are 18th, a position that makes this fixture a must-win if they are to keep their European hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Bayer Leverkusen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: