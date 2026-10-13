EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Meadow Lane

Today's game between Notts County and Nottingham Forest Academy will kick off at 19:00.

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The match is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Notts County host Nottingham Forest Academy at Meadow Lane in Nottingham for an EFL Trophy group stage fixture, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Northern Group F.

Notts County arrive at this game off the back of a difficult run in League One. They have lost three of their last four across all competitions, with a 1-2 defeat to Oxford United their most recent outing. Their only win in that period came in the EFL Trophy, a 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town in September.

The Magpies currently sit top of Northern Group F, giving them an advantage in this competition even as their league form has stuttered. A win here would help consolidate that standing ahead of the knockout rounds.

Nottingham Forest Academy come into this match in strong form. They have won four of their last five games, including a 1-3 victory over West Bromwich Albion Academy and a 2-1 win against Manchester City Academy in the Premier Reserve League 1.

Forest's young side also claimed a win on penalties against Burton Albion in their opening EFL Trophy group game, showing they are capable of competing under pressure. They sit third in the group and need a positive result to keep their qualification hopes alive.

This is a local derby with added competitive edge, and both sides have reasons to push for three points. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Notts County team news has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and lineup details will be added closer to kick-off.

Nottingham Forest Academy have also not released confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions are listed, and the projected XI will be updated when available.

Form

Notts County have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat to Oxford United in League One, and they also fell to losses against Reading and Bradford City in the same competition. Their sole victory in this run was a 2-1 win over Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy. Across the five games, County have scored six goals and conceded five.

Nottingham Forest Academy have won four of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion in the EFL Trophy, which they won on penalties, and they followed that with a 1-3 win over West Bromwich Albion Academy. Their only defeat in this run was a 5-1 loss to Sunderland Academy. The academy side have scored eight goals and conceded nine across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Notts County and Nottingham Forest Academy. This section will be updated if historical fixture information becomes available.

Standings

Northern Grp. F Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Notts County NOC 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 D W 2 Burton Albion BUR 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 3 W L 3 Nottingham Forest Academy NFA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 3 D W 4 Grimsby Town GRI 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L L Qualification to next stage

In Northern Group F of the EFL Trophy, Notts County lead the table going into this fixture, while Nottingham Forest Academy are placed third. That gap means the hosts can afford to be more measured in their approach, while the visitors need a strong result to keep their progression hopes intact.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Notts County vs Nottingham Forest Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: