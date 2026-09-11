League One - Game Week 6 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Meadow Lane

Today's game between Notts County and Bradford City will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Notts County vs Bradford City is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. You can stream the match through the Sky Sports app or via the Sky website with an active subscription.

Notts County host Bradford City at Meadow Lane in League One, with both clubs looking to make their mark on what is shaping up to be a competitive division this season.

Martin Paterson's side have found wins hard to come by in recent weeks, collecting four draws from their last five league outings. A run of dropped points has left them sitting 13th in the table, and another sluggish performance at home would pile pressure on the County manager.

Bradford arrive in considerably better form. Graham Alexander's men beat Mansfield Town last weekend and followed that up with a Carabao Cup victory over Leyton Orient in midweek. The Bantams sit fifth in League One and will travel to Nottingham with genuine confidence.

These two clubs know each other well from recent League Two campaigns, with Notts County having the better of those encounters. Whether that history counts for much now that both sides are operating at a higher level remains to be seen.

For viewers wanting to follow the action, all the details on how to watch Notts County vs Bradford City are below.

How to watch Notts County vs Bradford City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin Paterson has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by Notts County at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Graham Alexander is similarly yet to name his squad for the trip to Meadow Lane. Bradford City have not confirmed any injuries or suspensions, and further team news will be added when available.

Form

Notts County head into this fixture having won one, drawn three, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, a result that continued a pattern of sharing the spoils. County also drew 1-1 with Doncaster Rovers and 2-2 with Luton Town in that run, with their only win coming against Burton Albion, 2-1. Across those five games, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

Bradford City's last five matches show a record of three wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup, following a 1-0 league win over Mansfield Town. The Bantams did lose back-to-back league games against Cambridge United and Plymouth Argyle in late August and early September, though Carabao Cup wins over Burnley and Leyton Orient either side of those defeats demonstrate a squad capable of bouncing back quickly.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played at Bradford City's ground in April 2025 in League Two. Before that, Notts County won three of the previous four encounters, including a 3-0 home win in December 2024 and a 4-2 victory at Meadow Lane in November 2023. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Notts County have the stronger overall record.

Standings

In the current League One table, Notts County sit 13th while Bradford City are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Notts County vs Bradford City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: