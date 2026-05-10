Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will kick-off at 10 May 2026, 14:00.

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TV channel and live stream options for Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United in the Premier League are listed below. The match is broadcast live in the United Kingdom across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the game for viewers without a full Sky subscription.

If you are travelling outside the UK and want to access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help you connect to a server in a supported region and watch the match on your preferred platform without interruption.

Nottingham Forest host Newcastle United at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Forest arrive at this game on the back of a turbulent week. A 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-final second leg ended their European campaign, though Nuno Espirito Santo's side can take considerable pride in how far they travelled in that competition. The focus now returns entirely to the Premier League.

Newcastle arrive in Nottingham with their own concerns. Eddie Howe's side have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, a run that has stalled their push up the table and raised questions about their consistency at this stage of the campaign.

Forest sit 16th in the Premier League standings, while Newcastle are three places above them in 13th. Neither side is in danger of relegation, but points still matter for pride, momentum, and final-day positioning.

Sandro Tonali returns to the Newcastle midfield after his ban, and his influence on the Magpies' performances has been notable since his comeback. Reports have linked him with a move away from St James' Park in the summer, but for now his attention is on the pitch.

For Forest, the Europa League exit will sting, but their domestic record this season has been a genuine achievement for a club of their resources. The City Ground remains a difficult place to visit.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Premier League fixture live.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Forest go into this game without Willy Boly, Zach Abbott, Ola Aina, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, and Callum Hudson-Odoi through injury. There are no suspensions to contend with. Nuno's projected XI features Matz Sels in goal, with a back four of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Leonardo Netz, and Morato. Djed Spence, Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez, and James McAtee are expected in midfield, with Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi leading the attack.

Newcastle are without Valentino Livramento, Lewis Miley, Emil Krafth, and Fabian Schar through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. Eddie Howe's projected XI has Nick Pope in goal, backed by a defence of Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn. Jacob Ramsey, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock, and Sandro Tonali are set to line up across midfield, with Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, and William Osula providing the attacking threat.

Form

Forest have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-final second leg, which ended their European run. Before that, they beat Chelsea 3-1 away in the Premier League, defeated Aston Villa 1-0 in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, thrashed Sunderland 5-0, and beat Burnley 4-1. Four consecutive wins before the Villa defeat underlines how strong their domestic form has been.

Newcastle have won one and lost four of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Arsenal, fell 2-1 at Bournemouth, lost 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace, and were beaten 2-1 at Sunderland. That run of four defeats in five games tells a story of a side that has struggled for consistency across the second half of the season.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in October 2025, when Newcastle won 2-0 at St James' Park in the Premier League. Across the last five encounters between the sides, Newcastle hold the advantage with four wins to Forest's one. The most recent fixture at the City Ground in this run ended 1-3 to Newcastle in November 2024, while a February 2025 meeting at St James' Park produced a 4-3 result in the Magpies' favour.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest sit 16th while Newcastle United are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: