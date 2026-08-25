Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 15:00 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 20:00.

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Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United meet again at the City Ground in Nottingham, this time in the Carabao Cup, just days after the two sides clashed in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner's Forest side will be looking to bounce back after losing their Premier League opener 1-0 to this same Leeds outfit on August 22. It was a frustrating start for a new manager looking to impose his identity on the club, and a cup run would offer some early momentum.

Daniel Farke brings Leeds to Nottingham in confident form. That opening-day win at the City Ground gave the Yorkshire side a strong platform, and Farke will want his squad to carry that confidence into the cup.

Less than a week separates the two Premier League meetings, and now they face each other in a third fixture in quick succession. Familiarity between these squads is not in short supply, which makes this a fascinating tactical contest.

Breden Aaronson recently signed a fresh three-year deal at Elland Road, underlining the settled feel Farke has built at the club heading into the new season. Leeds look like a side with a clear identity and genuine Premier League ambition.

For Forest, the cup represents a chance to restore confidence at home and give Glasner's squad a chance to bed in. City Ground will provide its usual atmosphere for a fixture that carries genuine edge.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner has not confirmed a probable lineup for this Carabao Cup fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Nottingham Forest. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Daniel Farke is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection for Leeds United, with no injury or suspension data provided at this stage. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Nottingham Forest head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United in the Premier League on August 22, ending a run of back-to-back wins in pre-season. Forest beat Brest 2-0 and Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 during that spell. Their other two defeats came against Barcelona and Udinese in pre-season friendlies. Forest scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Leeds United arrive with four wins from their last five outings. That Premier League victory over Forest on August 22 was the most recent, following a dominant 4-0 win over Augsburg in pre-season. Leeds also beat Liverpool 4-2 and RB Leipzig 2-0 during the summer, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United. They scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded two.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 22, 2026, when Leeds United won 1-0 at the City Ground in the Premier League. Before that, Leeds beat Forest 3-1 at Elland Road in February 2026, also in the Premier League. Forest won the previous two league encounters between the sides, including a 3-1 home victory in November 2025. Across the five most recent meetings on record, each side has claimed two wins in Premier League competition, with one pre-season friendly also included.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: