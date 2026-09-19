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Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoCoventry City
Watch it on Sky Sports Main EventWatch it on Sky Sports Premier League
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How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City
Nottingham Forest
Coventry City
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage also available via NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the match live through the Sky Sports app or via a NowTV day membership.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Premier League

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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Nottingham Forest host Coventry City at the City Ground on Saturday, September 19 in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 BST.

Oliver Glasner's side arrive in reasonable shape after a positive run through the opening weeks of the campaign. Forest drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham to a goalless stalemate before picking up a win away at Aston Villa, giving them a steady platform in mid-table.

Liam Delap has emerged as a focal point of Forest's attack and has attracted significant attention. The striker's form has prompted calls from pundits for England manager Thomas Tuchel to consider fast-tracking him into the national setup as a long-term successor to Harry Kane.

Coventry arrive at the City Ground in desperate circumstances. Frank Lampard's side have lost all four of their opening Premier League fixtures without scoring a single goal, matching an unwanted top-flight record. Their most recent outing, a 5-0 home defeat to Brighton, left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Lampard has called for realism from his squad and supporters alike. The newly promoted side face another stern test against a Forest team that will be eager to consolidate their position in the top half.

Midweek brought further misery for Coventry, who fell 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, extending a run of form that offers little encouragement heading into this fixture.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City live.

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How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
Formation
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
3-4-3
M. SelsM. SelsO. DiomandeO. DiomandeMurilloMurilloO. AinaO. AinaJ. McAteeJ. McAteeX. SchlagerX. SchlagerD. MunozD. MunozN. WilliamsN. WilliamsD. NdoyeD. NdoyeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteL. DelapL. DelapC. RushworthC. RushworthB. ThomasB. ThomasE. PinnockE. Pinnockteam-logoS. MfuniM. van EwijkM. van EwijkJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaM. GrimesM. GrimesF. OnyekaF. OnyekaE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkJ. RudoniJ. RudoniE. SimmsE. Simms
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

Coventry City

Manager

  • O. Glasner
  • F. Lampard

Oliver Glasner names a projected XI of Matz Sels in goal, with a back line of Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, and Ola Aina. James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, and Daniel Munoz are expected in midfield, with Neco Williams, Dan Ndoye, and Morgan Gibbs-White supporting Liam Delap up front. Nicolo Savona, Jair Cunha, and Nikola Milenkovic are all listed as injured and will not feature.

Frank Lampard is expected to line up with Carl Rushworth in goal behind a defence of Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, Ethan Pinnock, and Milan van Ewijk. Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are projected in central midfield, with Jay Dasilva, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jack Rudoni, and Loum Tchaouna completing the side. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Josh Eccles are all unavailable through injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi serves a suspension.

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

LEE
L0-1
LEE
L0-2
LIV
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
AVL
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COV

COV - Form

PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
MCI
L1-0
BHA
L0-5
AVL
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-2 victory away at Aston Villa in the Premier League. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham to a 0-0 stalemate, though back-to-back losses to Leeds United — 0-1 in the league and 0-2 in the Carabao Cup — represent the low point. Forest have scored three goals and conceded five across those five games.

Coventry have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. That sole victory came in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle, a 4-2 away win. In the Premier League, they have lost all four fixtures, conceding eight goals and failing to score. Their most recent league outing ended in a 0-5 defeat at home to Brighton, and they also lost 0-1 to Hull City and 1-0 to Manchester City. A 1-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa on September 16 extended their poor run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawCoventry City
3
0
2
Club Friendlies
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Championship
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Championship
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
8Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly in July 2022, when Coventry won 3-1. In competitive football, the last encounter was a Championship fixture in April 2022 at the City Ground, which Nottingham Forest won 2-0. Across the five most recent meetings listed, Forest have won three times and Coventry twice, with the results split across Championship and friendly fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
4
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
6
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the current Premier League table, Nottingham Forest sit 11th while Coventry City are bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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