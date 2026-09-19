Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 12:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Coventry City will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 17:30.

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Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom across Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage also available via NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can stream the match live through the Sky Sports app or via a NowTV day membership.

Nottingham Forest host Coventry City at the City Ground on Saturday, September 19 in Matchday 5 of the 2026/27 Premier League season, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 BST.

Oliver Glasner's side arrive in reasonable shape after a positive run through the opening weeks of the campaign. Forest drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham to a goalless stalemate before picking up a win away at Aston Villa, giving them a steady platform in mid-table.

Liam Delap has emerged as a focal point of Forest's attack and has attracted significant attention. The striker's form has prompted calls from pundits for England manager Thomas Tuchel to consider fast-tracking him into the national setup as a long-term successor to Harry Kane.

Coventry arrive at the City Ground in desperate circumstances. Frank Lampard's side have lost all four of their opening Premier League fixtures without scoring a single goal, matching an unwanted top-flight record. Their most recent outing, a 5-0 home defeat to Brighton, left them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Lampard has called for realism from his squad and supporters alike. The newly promoted side face another stern test against a Forest team that will be eager to consolidate their position in the top half.

Midweek brought further misery for Coventry, who fell 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, extending a run of form that offers little encouragement heading into this fixture.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City live.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner names a projected XI of Matz Sels in goal, with a back line of Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, and Ola Aina. James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, and Daniel Munoz are expected in midfield, with Neco Williams, Dan Ndoye, and Morgan Gibbs-White supporting Liam Delap up front. Nicolo Savona, Jair Cunha, and Nikola Milenkovic are all listed as injured and will not feature.

Frank Lampard is expected to line up with Carl Rushworth in goal behind a defence of Bobby Thomas, Aurele Amenda, Ethan Pinnock, and Milan van Ewijk. Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka are projected in central midfield, with Jay Dasilva, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jack Rudoni, and Loum Tchaouna completing the side. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Josh Eccles are all unavailable through injury, while Taiwo Awoniyi serves a suspension.

Form

Nottingham Forest have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-2 victory away at Aston Villa in the Premier League. Earlier in that run, they drew 2-2 with Liverpool and held Tottenham to a 0-0 stalemate, though back-to-back losses to Leeds United — 0-1 in the league and 0-2 in the Carabao Cup — represent the low point. Forest have scored three goals and conceded five across those five games.

Coventry have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions. That sole victory came in the Carabao Cup against Plymouth Argyle, a 4-2 away win. In the Premier League, they have lost all four fixtures, conceding eight goals and failing to score. Their most recent league outing ended in a 0-5 defeat at home to Brighton, and they also lost 0-1 to Hull City and 1-0 to Manchester City. A 1-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa on September 16 extended their poor run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly in July 2022, when Coventry won 3-1. In competitive football, the last encounter was a Championship fixture in April 2022 at the City Ground, which Nottingham Forest won 2-0. Across the five most recent meetings listed, Forest have won three times and Coventry twice, with the results split across Championship and friendly fixtures.

Standings

In the current Premier League table, Nottingham Forest sit 11th while Coventry City are bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: