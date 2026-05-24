Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth will kick-off at 24 May 2026, 16:00.

TV channel and live stream options for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth are listed below. The match is available to watch live in the United Kingdom via Sky Sports+, with Sky Go providing the live stream option for existing subscribers.

Nottingham Forest host Bournemouth at the City Ground in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. Vitor Pereira's side sit deep in the bottom half of the division, while the visitors arrive chasing a top-half finish with their season still very much alive.

Forest come into this game carrying the frustration of a refereeing controversy. PGMOL chief Howard Webb issued a formal apology to the club after admitting a Manchester United goal in their most recent Premier League outing should have been disallowed for a handball by Bryan Mbeumo in the build-up. That 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford still stings, and Pereira's squad will be eager to respond on home soil.

Bournemouth arrive in confident form and with a significant piece of history behind them. The Cherries played a direct role in Arsenal's title triumph, holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad that handed the Gunners their first championship in 22 years. Andoni Iraola's side have been one of the more compelling stories of the Premier League season.

Teenage forward Eli Junior Kroupi adds another layer of intrigue to Bournemouth's lineup. Portugal approached the 19-year-old about switching international allegiance ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but he chose to remain with France, underlining the level of attention his performances have attracted this season.

Tyler Adams, the United States international, features in Bournemouth's projected midfield. With the USMNT World Cup roster announcement imminent, Adams will be keen to impress in what could be one of his final auditions before the squad is named.

The City Ground has not always been a fortress for Forest this season, and Bournemouth have shown they can hurt teams on the road. Both sides have reasons to push for three points, which should make for an open and competitive afternoon in Nottingham.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Vitor Pereira is without several first-team options for this one. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Murillo, Willy Boly, and Nicolo Savona are all listed as injured and will play no part. There are no reported suspensions for the home side. Forest's projected XI lines up with Matz Sels in goal, a back four of Neco Williams, Luca Netz, Nikola Milenkovic, and Jair Cunha, with Ibrahim Sangare, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Omari Hutchinson in midfield, and Chris Wood partnering Igor Jesus in attack.

Andoni Iraola has a cleaner bill of health on the south coast side of the team sheet, with no injuries reported in the squad. Ryan Christie is suspended, however, and will miss the trip to the City Ground. Bournemouth's projected XI sees Djordje Petrovic start in goal, with a back four of Adrien Truffert, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, and James Hill. Tyler Adams and Marcus Tavernier are expected in central midfield, with Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan providing width, Alex Scott supporting from deeper, and Evanilson leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Nottingham Forest have won two of their last five matches, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, a match overshadowed by a refereeing error that PGMOL later acknowledged. Before that, Forest drew 1-1 with Newcastle United and lost 4-0 to Aston Villa in the Europa League. Their two wins in the run came against Chelsea in the Premier League and Aston Villa in the first leg of their European tie. Forest scored seven goals across the five matches and conceded nine, with the defensive record a concern heading into this game.

Bournemouth arrive with a strong recent record, winning three of their last five matches and drawing two. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Manchester City, the result that handed Arsenal the Premier League title. Before that, the Cherries beat Fulham away and Crystal Palace at home by a 3-0 scoreline. A 2-2 draw with Leeds and a 1-2 win at Newcastle complete the picture. Bournemouth have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, and they have not lost in the run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-0 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in October 2025. Before that, Bournemouth recorded a commanding 5-0 home win over Forest in January 2025, one of the more emphatic results between these clubs in recent seasons. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Bournemouth have won three and drawn two, with Forest yet to claim a victory in that stretch. The overall goal tally across those fixtures stands at 11 for Bournemouth and four for Forest.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Nottingham Forest are in a precarious position in the lower reaches of the division, while Bournemouth sit in sixth place and are pushing to secure a European finish. The gap between the two sides in the standings reflects how differently their seasons have unfolded.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: