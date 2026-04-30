Europa League - Final Stage City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa will kick-off at 30 Apr 2026, 20:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa are listed below. The match is available to watch on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, with coverage split across TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can watch live via the TNT Sports website or app.

Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa at the City Ground in the Europa League, with both clubs arriving from contrasting positions in the competition's standings and carrying very different momentum into this fixture.

Forest have been in exceptional domestic form. A stunning 5-0 demolition of Sunderland last Friday followed a 4-1 win over Burnley, and Morgan Gibbs-White has been at the heart of it all. The playmaker's hat-trick against Burnley has even sparked debate about his place in Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad.

Villa sit in second place in the Europa League standings, making this trip to Nottingham a fixture with genuine weight for Unai Emery's side. Their European credentials were underlined by a 4-0 thrashing of Bologna in the last round, though a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham last Saturday will have tempered some of the optimism heading into the week.

Forest are in 13th in the Europa League table, meaning they need a result here to keep their continental ambitions alive. The pressure is squarely on the hosts to perform on their own patch, and the City Ground has proven a difficult venue for visiting sides this season.

Boubacar Kamara remains absent for Villa, and Forest carry their own injury concerns, but both managers will name strong sides given what is at stake in this knockout-stage tie.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Forest will be without Murillo, John Victor, Nicolo Savona, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Willy Boly through injury, with no suspensions to contend with. Their projected XI reads: S. Ortega; O. Aina, N. Williams, N. Milenkovic, Morato; D. Ndoye, O. Hutchinson, M. Gibbs-White, I. Sangare; E. Anderson, I. Jesus.

Aston Villa are missing Boubacar Kamara and Alysson Edward through injury, with no players suspended. Their projected XI is: E. Martinez; E. Konsa, L. Digne, M. Cash, P. Torres; E. Buendia, Y. Tielemans, L. Bogarde, M. Rogers; J. McGinn, O. Watkins. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off if required.

Form

Nottingham Forest arrive in strong form, recording three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League, and they also beat Burnley 4-1 in that run. Forest have scored 12 goals across those five fixtures while conceding three, and they have not lost in any of their last five games.

Aston Villa have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League, though they bounced back from a similar run earlier with a 4-3 win over Sunderland. Villa scored 9 goals and conceded 5 across the five matches, with their 4-0 win over Bologna standing out as their most dominant performance in that stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, a Premier League draw at the City Ground on 12 April 2026. Before that, Aston Villa won 3-1 at Villa Park in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Premier League, Villa have won three times to Forest's one, with one draw, scoring 11 goals to Forest's 7.

Standings

In the Europa League, Aston Villa sit second and are well placed to progress, while Nottingham Forest are 13th and face a must-win situation to keep their European campaign on track.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: