Championship - Game Week 10 14 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Southampton will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Norwich City vs Southampton is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports+. Details on how to access the stream are listed below.





Norwich City host Southampton at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs — though for very different reasons.

Norwich arrive in poor form, sitting deep in the bottom half of the table after a run of results that has put pressure on Philippe Clement's side. Four defeats in their last five competitive matches tell a difficult story, and they need a home win to arrest the slide.

Southampton head to Norfolk carrying momentum despite the turbulence surrounding their season. Tonda Eckert's side have won three of their last five Championship games and arrive off the back of a 1-0 win over Portsmouth in the South Coast derby.

That derby victory came in charged circumstances. Eckert had only just avoided an immediate touchline ban after the Football Association handed him a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 fine for his role in the Spygate scandal — a controversy that also cost Southampton a four-point deduction and expulsion from the Championship play-offs last season. Eckert has since broken his silence on the matter and made a private apology to Middlesbrough manager Kim Hellberg, who confirmed the gesture publicly.

Southampton sit 13th in the Championship standings, while Norwich occupy 19th — a position that puts them in the thick of the relegation battle. The gap between the sides in the table makes this a fixture with contrasting stakes.

For live stream and TV channel information on how to watch this Championship match, see below.

How to watch Norwich City vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Clement's Norwich City squad details have not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert has also not confirmed his squad, with no injury or suspension data provided at this stage. Team news for both sides will be added when available.

Form

Norwich City have struggled badly in recent weeks, losing four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Swansea City, and they also suffered a heavy 5-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. A 4-3 defeat to Middlesbrough and a 3-4 reverse against Bolton Wanderers complete a damaging sequence, with their only positive result a 2-1 Championship win over Birmingham City. Across those five games, Norwich scored 11 goals but conceded 17.

Southampton have been more consistent, winning three and drawing one of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Portsmouth, and they also recorded convincing victories against Bristol City (4-1) and Swansea City (3-1) earlier in the run. Their only defeat came against Wrexham, losing 2-1. Southampton scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Southampton hosted Norwich City in the Championship and won 1-0. Before that, Norwich claimed a 2-1 home win in December 2025, while Southampton won 3-0 at Carrow Road in a Carabao Cup tie in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Southampton have the stronger record, with two Championship wins, one cup win, one draw, and one defeat.

Standings

In the Championship table, Southampton sit 13th — a mid-table position that offers stability but little comfort given the points deduction they carried into the season. Norwich are 19th, placing them inside the relegation zone and in urgent need of points.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: