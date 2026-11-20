How to watch Norwich City vs Cardiff City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Carrow Road

Norwich City welcome Cardiff City to Carrow Road in the EFL Championship, with both sides looking to build on contrasting but competitive recent runs.

Philippe Clement's Norwich have been in sharp form, winning four of their last five league matches and scoring freely. A 5-0 away win at Bristol City represents their most emphatic display of the run, and the Canaries will carry genuine confidence into this home fixture.

Cardiff arrive under Brian Barry-Murphy having shown they can produce results in both directions. A 5-4 win over Burnley in their last outing was dramatic proof of their attacking threat, even if defensive questions remain after conceding four in that same match.

Norwich sit 12th in the Championship table, while Cardiff are two places behind in 14th. The gap between the sides is narrow, and a win for either could shift the picture in the mid-table cluster.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of interest. Their meetings have produced goals and close finishes in recent seasons, with the balance of results tilting slightly in Norwich's favour across the last five encounters.

For Cardiff, back-to-back away trips represent a demanding schedule, and Barry-Murphy will need his side to maintain the intensity that produced that late win against Burnley without the defensive lapses that have cost them points.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich City vs Cardiff City, including kick-off time, TV channel, and live stream details.

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