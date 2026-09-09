Championship - Game Week 6 9 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Carrow Road

Today's game between Norwich City and Birmingham City will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 19:45.

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Norwich City vs Birmingham City is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. You can sign up or stream the game through the link below.

Norwich City host Birmingham City at Carrow Road in an EFL Championship fixture that pits two sides separated by just two places in the table.

Philippe Clement's Canaries come into this game off the back of a strong midweek win over Sheffield United, beating the Blades 3-1 away from home. That result followed a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City, so Norwich's form has been inconsistent but their attacking output has been sharp on their best days.

Birmingham arrive in Norfolk having drawn their last two Championship outings, including a 2-2 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 6. Chris Davies' side have shown resilience but have struggled to convert draws into wins.

The Blues carry a notable subplot into this fixture. Jude Bellingham's No.22 shirt remains retired at St Andrew's, a symbol of the club's ambition and their belief that their most celebrated academy product could one day return — though former manager Steve Bruce has cautioned that any such move remains a long way off.

Norwich, meanwhile, have attracted their own off-field attention. Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman has confirmed he is in active talks to purchase a stake in the club, following the blueprint set by Ryan Reynolds at Wrexham.

Both clubs sit in the Championship's mid-table, making this a fixture with genuine importance for both sides' aspirations this season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich City vs Birmingham City live.

How to watch Norwich City vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Clement has not confirmed his Norwich City starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension updates have been provided at this stage. Full squad details are expected to be released closer to kick-off.

For Birmingham City, Chris Davies has similarly kept his cards close to his chest, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed in the latest available information. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of the game.

Form

Norwich City have recorded two wins, two losses, and one win in the Carabao Cup across their last five matches, producing an inconsistent run of results. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Championship win at Sheffield United on September 5. The Canaries also claimed a 4-1 victory over Burnley on August 29, though they were beaten 3-0 by Millwall earlier in the run. Across those five games, Norwich scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Birmingham City's last five matches have yielded one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 6, and they also drew 1-1 with Southampton on September 1. The Blues' only win in this stretch came at Wrexham, where they won 2-1 on August 28. Birmingham scored eight goals and conceded 13 across the five fixtures, with a 6-1 Carabao Cup loss to Brentford weighing heavily on that tally.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Birmingham City won 2-1 at Carrow Road in a Championship fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Birmingham hold the stronger record with three wins to Norwich's one, with one further result going in Norwich's favour. Birmingham have scored 10 goals in those five meetings, while Norwich have managed seven.

Standings

In the Championship table, Norwich City sit 12th and Birmingham City are placed 10th, with just two positions separating the sides heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norwich City vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: