Today's game between Norway and France will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 20:00.

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Norway vs France is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Norway and France meet at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, June 26 in a World Cup 2026 Group I finale that carries real weight despite both sides already securing their place in the knockout rounds. The prize on offer is group supremacy, and with two of the tournament's most lethal forwards on the pitch, this match has the feel of a genuine spectacle.

France arrive in Boston having won both of their group games without conceding a goal, beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0. They have been one of the most impressive sides of the group stage, and Kylian Mbappe has been central to that, netting four times in two matches to move clear as France's all-time top scorer.

The occasion carries an emotional dimension for Les Bleus. Manager Didier Deschamps will not be on the touchline after the death of his mother, with assistant Guy Stephan stepping in to take charge. Deschamps has confirmed this will be his final World Cup as France coach, and the squad will be carrying that weight into what is already a charged atmosphere.

Norway have matched France stride for stride in Group I, also winning both matches. Erling Haaland scored twice against Senegal to fire his side into the last 32, and the Manchester City striker has been characteristically direct about the challenge ahead. He has publicly acknowledged that France will likely beat Norway on Friday, urging supporters to keep expectations grounded.

Yet Norway are not here simply to make up the numbers. Martin Odegaard and the squad celebrated their progression with a viral Viking Row alongside supporters after the Senegal win, and the mood in camp is buoyant. Haaland's four goals in two games mean he and Mbappe are locked together at the top of the Golden Boot standings.

The head-to-head record offers little recent precedent. These sides have not met since a 2014 friendly in which France won 4-0, and this will be their first competitive encounter. Whatever the result, both teams advance — but only one leaves Foxborough as group winners.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Norway vs France live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Norway vs France with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Norway are managed by Staale Solbakken for this Group I finale. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Norwegian squad ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

France will be led by assistant coach Guy Stephan after Didier Deschamps withdrew from the match following a family bereavement. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the French squad, and no confirmed lineup has been provided. Further team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Norway head into this match with three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over Senegal at the World Cup, with Haaland netting twice. They also beat Iraq 4-1 in their tournament opener and recorded a 3-1 friendly win over Sweden. Their two draws came against Morocco (1-1) and Switzerland (0-0). Across those five matches, Norway scored eight goals and conceded three.

France have won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 2-1 friendly loss to Ivory Coast in early June. They have been in dominant form at the tournament itself, beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 without conceding. A 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland and a 3-1 victory away to Colombia also feature in that run. France scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record

NOR Last 2 matches FRA 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win France 4 - 0 Norway

Norway 2 - 1 France 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a May 2014 friendly, which France won 4-0. Before that, Norway beat France 2-1 in a friendly in Oslo in August 2010. Based on the two matches in the dataset, France hold one win to Norway's one, with France scoring four goals and Norway three across the two fixtures.

Standings

In World Cup 2026 Group I, France currently sit top of the table with Norway in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs France today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



