World Cup Qualification UEFA - Semi Finals 9 Oct 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Northern Ireland and Portugal will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 19:00.

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Northern Ireland vs Portugal will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Northern Ireland host Portugal in a World Cup Qualification UEFA fixture, with both sides arriving in contrasting form and carrying different levels of pressure into the match.

Northern Ireland have struggled for consistency in this campaign. Their last five results show two wins against Malta sandwiched between three defeats, and they go into this fixture on the back of a 1-2 loss to Switzerland.

Portugal, by contrast, have been dominant across most of this qualifying run. Four wins from their last five matches, including a 5-0 dismantling of Latvia, underline their quality — though a 3-1 defeat to Finland in their most recent outing showed they are not without vulnerabilities.

Northern Ireland sit third in their group, needing points to stay relevant in the qualification picture. Portugal lead their group and arrive as the side with far more to protect than to prove.l-e





The gap in quality between these two sides is clear on paper, but Northern Ireland will be backed by home support and have shown they can score goals — four against Malta in April being the standout evidence.

For Portugal, this is a fixture they will be expected to win, and anything less would represent a significant dent in their qualification ambitions.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Northern Ireland vs Portugal, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Northern Ireland has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad and injury information will be updated closer to kick-off.

Portugal's camp is similarly yet to release official lineup or injury details. Check back for the latest updates as the match approaches.

Form

Northern Ireland have won two and lost three of their last five World Cup qualifying matches. Both wins came against Malta — 4-0 and 2-4 — but defeats to Turkiye twice and Switzerland have kept them under pressure. They scored seven goals across those five games and conceded four, with their most recent result a 1-2 loss to Switzerland.

Portugal have won four of their last five qualifying matches, with their only defeat a 3-1 reverse against Finland in their most recent game. A 5-0 win over Latvia and a 4-0 victory over Slovakia highlight their attacking output. Across five matches, they scored 15 goals and conceded just five, reflecting a side that has been clinical throughout most of the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Women's EURO on 4 June 2024, when Portugal won 1-2 against Northern Ireland. Just days earlier, on 31 May 2024, Portugal had beaten Northern Ireland 4-0 in the same competition. Across the last five recorded meetings, Portugal have won four times to Northern Ireland's one, scoring 12 goals to Northern Ireland's five.

Standings

Northern Ireland sit third in their Women's League B Group 2, meaning they are chasing the top positions to stay in contention. Portugal lead Women's League B Group 3, arriving as the group's front-runners with qualification firmly in their sights.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northern Ireland vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: