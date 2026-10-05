UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Windsor Park

Today's game between Northern Ireland and Georgia will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Northern Ireland vs Georgia is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Northern Ireland host Georgia at Windsor Park in Belfast in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with Michael O'Neill's side looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Northern Ireland arrive in strong form after three points from their last Nations League outing, a 3-0 win over Ukraine that followed an earlier 1-0 victory against this same Georgia side. O'Neill's team sit first in the group and know that another win would put significant daylight between them and the rest.

Georgia come into this fixture under new management. Ramaz Svanadze took charge after the Georgian Football Federation dismissed Willy Sagnol following a shock home defeat to Northern Ireland in the group opener. A 0-0 draw with Ukraine and a 1-0 loss to Hungary in Budapest have left Georgia fourth in the group, and they travel to Belfast needing to arrest a slide before the campaign gets away from them.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains the danger man for Georgia. The PSG forward is one of the most threatening attackers in European football and gives Svanadze's side a match-winning option that Northern Ireland's defence cannot afford to ignore.

With Northern Ireland controlling the group and Georgia desperate to recover points, this fixture carries real weight for both sides. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Michael O'Neill takes charge of Northern Ireland for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Georgia are managed by Ramaz Svanadze, who was appointed following the dismissal of Willy Sagnol earlier in the Nations League campaign. As with Northern Ireland, no confirmed squad availability details have been provided at this time, and further updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

Northern Ireland have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Nations League win over Ukraine, which followed a 0-0 draw with Hungary. O'Neill's side also beat Georgia 1-0 earlier in the group phase, and their only defeat in the sequence was a 3-1 friendly loss to France.

Georgia have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Hungary in Budapest, which followed a 0-0 draw at home to Ukraine. Prior to the Nations League, Georgia beat Bahrain 2-0 and drew 1-1 with Romania in friendlies. Georgia have kept clean sheets in two of their last five matches, though they have yet to win in competitive football during this Nations League campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the current Nations League campaign, when Northern Ireland won 1-0 in Tbilisi on September 25, 2026. The only other recorded fixture between the nations was a friendly in Belfast in March 2008, which Northern Ireland won 4-1. Across the two recorded meetings, Northern Ireland hold a 100 percent record, winning both matches.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 3 2 1 0 4 0 +4 7 W D W 2 Ukraine UKR 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 L D W 3 Hungary HUN 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 W D L 4 Georgia GEO 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Northern Ireland sit top of UEFA Nations League B Group 2 heading into this fixture, while Georgia are fourth. That gap means Northern Ireland are well placed to push for promotion to League A, while Georgia face the threat of relegation to League C if results do not improve.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Northern Ireland vs Georgia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: