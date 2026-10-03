UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between North Macedonia and Scotland will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

TV channel and live stream options for North Macedonia vs Scotland are listed below. UK viewers can watch live on BBC Two, with the match also available to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.





North Macedonia host Scotland at the Todor Proeski Arena in Skopje on Saturday, October 3, in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with both sides desperate to end a run of poor results.

Goce Sedloski's North Macedonia have lost both of their opening Nations League fixtures and sit bottom of the group. Goals have dried up entirely, and the home side have not won in any of their last five matches across all competitions.

Scotland arrive in no better shape. Sébastien Pocognoli is still searching for his first win as Scotland head coach after a 3-0 home defeat to Switzerland at Hampden Park left the Scots third in the group. Captain John McGinn described the result as a major setback, and an early red card for Jack Hendry made a difficult evening worse.

Pocognoli took charge following Scotland's group-stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where a win over Haiti was followed by defeats to Morocco and Brazil. The Nations League was supposed to offer a fresh start, but the results have not arrived.

For North Macedonia, a home win would be their first points of the campaign and a genuine lift for a squad that has conceded freely and struggled to score. For Scotland, three points in Skopje would move them off the bottom and apply pressure on the teams above them.

This is a direct contest between the two sides at the foot of Group 1. Something has to give.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland live.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Goce Sedloski names a projected XI for North Macedonia that includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with a back line of Gjoko Zajkov, Anes Meljichi, Bojan Ilievski, and Din Alomerovic. Eljif Elmas and Bojan Miovski are among the attacking options. No injury or suspension concerns have been confirmed for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Sébastien Pocognoli is without Jack Hendry, who is suspended following his red card in the 3-0 defeat to Switzerland. The projected XI features Angus Gunn in goal, with Scott McKenna and Stephen Welsh in central defence alongside Luis Binks. Lewis Ferguson and Billy Gilmour are named in midfield, with John McGinn, Andrew Robertson, and Aaron Hickey also included. Oli McBurnie and Kieron Bowie are listed up front. No injury concerns have been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

North Macedonia have taken no wins from their last five matches, recording three defeats and two draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Nations League loss to Slovenia, following a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in the group opener. Earlier in the year they were beaten 4-0 by Turkiye in a friendly. Across those five matches, North Macedonia scored just once while conceding 11 goals, failing to find the net in four of the five fixtures.

Scotland have one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five. The most recent result was a 3-0 Nations League loss to Switzerland at Hampden Park, and before that they drew 0-0 with Slovenia in their group opener. Their only win in this sequence came at the World Cup, a 1-0 victory over Haiti, though defeats to Morocco and Brazil followed. Scotland scored one goal and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2013, when North Macedonia hosted Scotland in a World Cup qualifier and lost 2-1. Across the four recorded head-to-head fixtures, Scotland hold two wins to North Macedonia's one, with one draw. North Macedonia's only win in the series came on home soil in September 2008, a 1-0 victory.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6 W W 2 Slovenia SVN 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 W D 3 Scotland SCO 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Scotland sit third and North Macedonia are fourth, making this a direct contest between the two sides at the foot of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Macedonia vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: