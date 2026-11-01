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NWSL
team-logoNorth Carolina Courage
team-logoDenver Summit FC
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Watch North Carolina Courage vs. Denver Summit FC live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
North Carolina Courage vs Denver Summit FC
North Carolina Courage
Denver Summit FC
NWSL

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch North Carolina Courage vs Denver Summit FC in live NWSL action today.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Denver Summit FC with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

United StatesFubo
United KingdomHBO Max
AustraliaStan Sport
IrelandTNT Sport 2
  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
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Match Preview

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NWSL - Game Week 28

North Carolina Courage host Denver Summit FC in an NWSL league fixture, with both sides looking to reverse recent dips in form as the season heads toward its conclusion.

The Courage come into this match under coach Mak Lind having won just one of their last five league outings. A run of three defeats in their most recent four games has left North Carolina in ninth place in the NWSL standings.

Denver Summit FC, coached by Nick Cushing, arrive in contrasting spirits after a dominant 6-1 victory over Racing Louisville in their last outing. The Summit sit tenth in the table, one place below their opponents, making this a contest with real implications for both clubs.

Denver have shown they can produce big performances, but inconsistency has defined their campaign. Back-to-back wins have been difficult to string together, and their defensive record across recent matches reflects the challenge Cushing's side faces.

For the Courage, home advantage offers a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them concede ground in the standings. A win here would do more than just collect three points — it would signal a shift in momentum at a critical stage of the season.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this NWSL clash.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage vs Denver Summit FC Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Lind

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