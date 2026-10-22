Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Z'dezele

Today's game between NK Celje and Salzburg will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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NK Celje vs Salzburg is available to watch live via HBO Max. You can access the match through the link below.

NK Celje host Salzburg at Stadion Z'dezele in Celje in a Europa League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the competition.

Celje arrive under Zoran Zeljkovic having struggled to make an impact in Europe. Their continental campaign has produced heavy defeats, and they sit deep in the bottom half of the Europa League standings — making this a must-improve fixture at home.

Salzburg come into this match with their own European form under scrutiny. Danny Roehl's side were beaten 4-0 by AC Milan in their most recent Europa League outing, a result that exposed defensive vulnerabilities and left them with ground to recover in the standings.

In the Austrian Bundesliga, Salzburg have shown more resilience, bouncing back with a 3-0 win over Altach in their most recent domestic outing. That form offers some encouragement ahead of this trip to Slovenia.

Celje's domestic rhythm has been inconsistent. A 1-0 win over Aluminij provided brief momentum, but a goalless draw with Maribor in their most recent Prva Liga match suggests they are still searching for the kind of sustained form that could translate into European results.

Both clubs need points. Salzburg, sitting in the lower-middle tier of the Europa League table, cannot afford another defeat if they want to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Celje, rooted near the foot of the standings, are running low on margin for error.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg live.

How to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Zoran Zeljkovic has not confirmed a probable lineup for Celje ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Salzburg, Danny Roehl has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad information will be added as it emerges.

Form

Celje have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Maribor in the Prva Liga, while their heaviest result in this run was a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia. Their only victory came against Aluminij, a narrow 1-0 result. Celje have been difficult to break down at times but have struggled to convert at the other end across this stretch.

Salzburg have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga, which followed a 0-4 Europa League defeat to AC Milan. Roehl's side also claimed a 3-0 victory over Sturm Graz earlier in this run, though the heavy European loss underlines the inconsistency in their form.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between NK Celje and Salzburg. This fixture has no recorded history between the two clubs to draw upon.

Standings

In the Europa League, Celje sit 35th and Salzburg are placed 21st. Both clubs are operating outside the qualification places, meaning a positive result here is important for either side's hopes of progressing in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch NK Celje vs Salzburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: