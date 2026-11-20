How to watch Newport County vs Swindon Town with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

League Two - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Rodney Parade

Newport County host Swindon Town at Rodney Parade in League Two, with both sides looking to arrest recent inconsistency and climb away from the lower half of the table.

Hayden Mullins' Newport side come into this fixture in mixed form, though a 4-1 demolition of Chesterfield last month showed they are capable of real attacking punch when things click. Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-2 draw at Crewe Alexandra, a result that summed up a stop-start run of form.

Swindon arrive under Ian Holloway having endured a difficult few weeks. Three consecutive defeats across all competitions have dented confidence, and a 4-1 loss at Grimsby Town in their last League Two match will have given Holloway plenty to address on the training ground.

The visitors did show resilience earlier in this run, beating Rotherham United 2-1 in League Two at the end of October, but sustaining that level has proved difficult.

With Newport sitting 14th and Swindon 16th in League Two, there is genuine pressure on both sides to pick up points. A home win would give the Exiles a measure of breathing room, while Swindon desperately need a response after their recent slide.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Newport County vs Swindon Town, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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