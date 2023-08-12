This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Premier League
St. James' Park
Sandro Tonali Newcastle Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa(C)Getty Images
How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are set to kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaigns with a meeting at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Both sides were involved in a six-goal draw in the Premier League Summer Series encounter in July, after Eddie Howe led the Magpies to a spot in the Champions League, whereas Unai Emery's men will partake in the Europa Conference League qualifiers later this month.

Newcastle have won their last 14 league games played at home, while the Villans attempt to win their opening league fixture for the first time in five years.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date:Aug 12, 2023
Kick-off time:5:30 pm BST
Venue:St. James' Park

Venue and timing of the match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa is scheduled for August 12, 2023, at the St. James' Park football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Howe has plenty of options from the club's new signings this summer, such as Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento.

The club's retained forwards in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson would fight for a spot alongside Barnes in attack, with Anthony Gordon also giving a good account of himself with the England U21 side at the European Championship.

Emil Krafth, Javi Manquillo and Joe Willock are ruled out with injuries, and Fabian Schar a doubt.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Barnes

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders:Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Burn, Dummett, Livramento, Trippier
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Tonali, Hayden, Joelinton, Longstaff, Longstaff, Hendrick, Ritchie, Anderson, Miley, Fraser, Almiron, Murphy
Forwards:Barnes, Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Aston Villa team news

Alex Moreno, Emi Buendia and Jacob Ramsey are sidelined through injuries for the visitors, with Aaron Ramsey closing in a permanent switch to Burnley.

Coming from Bayer Leverkusen, Moussa Diaby has made a positive impact at the club to start going forward, while it is to be seen if Emery continues with a three-man backline like in the pre-season.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins should continue to lead the line of attack.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Torres, Mings; Cash, Kamara, Tielemans, Digne; McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen
Defenders:Torres, Konsa, Mings, Carlos, Hause, Digne, Cash, Chambers
Midfielders:Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Bailey, Coutinho, Philogene, Diaby, Traore
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Archer, Davis

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Jul 23, 2023Newcastle 3-3 Aston VillaPremier League Summer Series
Apr 15, 2023Aston Villa 3-0 NewcastlePremier League
Oct 29, 2022Newcastle 4-0 Aston VillaPremier League
Feb 13, 2022Newcastle 1-0 Aston VillaPremier League
Aug 21, 2021Aston Villa 2-0 NewcastlePremier League

